Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Triple-digit temps take over Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says several record highs were set on Monday afternoon, and more records will fall today as temperatures top-out around or above 100 degrees for the third day in a row. The record high today in Wichita is 99 (1980) and it is in...
Sizzling Sunday across the state
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a serene Sunday morning across Kansas with warm wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Later today will feel nothing like September as highs climb to near 100 degrees, or 15 to 20 degrees above average. If we can make it to 100F in Wichita, we will tie the record high from 1997.
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
Hot start to the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that near record high temperatures are expected for the start of the week before a cold front brings a return to cooler conditions midweek. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 60s to...
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
TOME, N.M. (AP/KWCH) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. Torrance County officials said a body was found Wednesday near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera.
Hotter next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says hotter weather is on the way over the next few days. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over south central and eastern Kansas this evening and early tonight, then skies will become clear later in the night as any storm activity diminishes.
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man who killed two in gang shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who killed a rival gang member and a woman at a get-together at her home. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,626: State of Kansas v. Johnathan Eli Carter, it has affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s convictions after Carter appealed on the basis that the court made an error.
