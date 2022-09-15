WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO