Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Reporter on MSNBC says migrants 'not angry at DeSantis,' but are thanking him for Martha's Vineyard flight
A Telemundo reporter appearing on MSNBC appeared to throw cold water on the liberal argument that the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. are wholly upset at the Florida Republican. Many Democrats across the country have been crying foul over the move, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
Charlie Crist's running mate compared Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis to 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Democrat Karla Hernández-Mats referred to Florida's Republican governor and lieutenant governor as "Commander DeSantis" and "Aunt Jeanette." Hernández-Mats, who is running for lieutenant governor, was making a thinly veiled reference to dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale." She told Insider that Florida laws on abortion, education, and voting led...
Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard for $12m?
Outrage has exploded on social media after news that Gov. DeSantis was said to have spent millions on chartering migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Hispanic Republicans say DeSantis migrant flights expose border issues
Hispanic House Republicans are not necessarily cheering on the move from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to fly a group of 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., but they say that the stunt exposes problems with the Biden administration’s border and immigration policies. “It’s cute on the...
Democratic candidate compares Florida to ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ in attack on DeSantis
Karla Hernández-Mats, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Florida, has said living in the state is starting to feel like the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale. During a speech at a fundraiser, the running mate to Charlie Crist on the gubernatorial ticket took a swipe at current...
DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for ‘political stunt’ flying Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard
Ron DeSantis is getting slammed in Florida newspapers for his political stunt flying migrants to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. “The governor likes to pander to communities like mine, traumatized by political persecution and violence,” Maria Corina Vegas, deputy state director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, told The Miami Herald. “This is a new low, even for this governor.”Mr DeSantis flew the refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using taxpayer funds to boost his potential 2024 presidential campaign, critics told the Orlando Sentinel. “I think this is outrageous. We are better than this as a state and...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard arrived from Florida, sent by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Fifty undocumented immigrants arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit for the arrivals.
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis ‘deeply alarming’ to White House as he warns of more Martha’s Vineyard flights
The White House said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.Earlier, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his unannounced decision to send two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a plot that has been widely panned as political grandstanding by...
Steve Bannon Cheers Ron DeSantis as 'National Leader' After Migrant Flights
Democrats are "seething with anger" and on their "back foot," Bannon said after migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard.
White House condemns migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Just plain wrong’
The White House on Thursday condemned Texas governor Greg Abbott and Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments.Karine Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden’s press secretary, described the flights that have recently landed in Martha’s Vineyard as a “deeply alarming” stunt.“It is shameful, it is reckless, and just plain wrong,” she said.“That migrants, including children, who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard were misled about where they were being taken and what would be provided when they arrived, is also deeply alarming.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flight of RAF plane carrying Queen's coffin tracked from Edinburgh to LondonKarine Jean-Pierre discovers the Queen has died while answering Fox News questionKarine Jean-Pierre explains why US won’t declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
White House criticizes GOP governors after dozens of migrants land in Martha's Vineyard
The White House is blasting Republican governors who are transporting asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities. This comes after dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Elaine Quijano reports.
DeSantis criticized for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘It’s un-American’
Democrats outraged at the ‘reckless’ and ‘soulless’ actions and question the legality of what some called a political stunt
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ripped For Deceiving, Relocating Migrants: 'Just Plain Wrong'
The migrants said a woman persuaded them to board a plane in San Antonio, but they didn't know it was going to Martha's Vineyard.
More migrant flights likely; Gov. DeSantis: "The legislature gave me $12 million"
MIAMI – The DeSantis administration used funds from a new state program to relocate immigrants without legal status.Friday, the governor reaffirmed his position and planned to continue these efforts."All we're trying to do is offer transport to sanctuary jurisdictions free to the alien, but certainly not mandatory," said Gov. DeSantis.DeSantis said he expects more flights to transport undocumented immigrants to out-of-state "sanctuary" communities, as questions continued to swirl about a pair of flights Wednesday that sent about 50 people from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for the transport."Here we are doing it voluntarily," said...
DeSantis' Migrant Flight a 'Craven' 2024 Campaign Effort: Miami Beach Mayor
"There's something very seriously wrong with our governor right now because he is treating children and families...as political pawns," Dan Gelber said Sunday.
National Guard activated to assist migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced he plans to activate the National Guard, among the relief efforts his administration is supplying for the 50 migrants who were flown into Martha’s Vineyard under Governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial relocation program.“The island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response,” said the governor’s office in a statement released Friday.The Republican governor outlined the state’s plans for the recently arrived migrants from the southern border, who were dropped on the popular vacation island on Wednesday afternoon without prior notice being given to...
