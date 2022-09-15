The White House on Thursday condemned Texas governor Greg Abbott and Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments.Karine Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden’s press secretary, described the flights that have recently landed in Martha’s Vineyard as a “deeply alarming” stunt.“It is shameful, it is reckless, and just plain wrong,” she said.“That migrants, including children, who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard were misled about where they were being taken and what would be provided when they arrived, is also deeply alarming.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flight of RAF plane carrying Queen's coffin tracked from Edinburgh to LondonKarine Jean-Pierre discovers the Queen has died while answering Fox News questionKarine Jean-Pierre explains why US won’t declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

