Florida State

The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for ‘political stunt’ flying Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard

Ron DeSantis is getting slammed in Florida newspapers for his political stunt flying migrants to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. “The governor likes to pander to communities like mine, traumatized by political persecution and violence,” Maria Corina Vegas, deputy state director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, told The Miami Herald. “This is a new low, even for this governor.”Mr DeSantis flew the refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using taxpayer funds to boost his potential 2024 presidential campaign, critics told the Orlando Sentinel. “I think this is outrageous. We are better than this as a state and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis ‘deeply alarming’ to White House as he warns of more Martha’s Vineyard flights

The White House said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.Earlier, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his unannounced decision to send two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a plot that has been widely panned as political grandstanding by...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

White House condemns migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Just plain wrong’

The White House on Thursday condemned Texas governor Greg Abbott and Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments.Karine Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden’s press secretary, described the flights that have recently landed in Martha’s Vineyard as a “deeply alarming” stunt.“It is shameful, it is reckless, and just plain wrong,” she said.“That migrants, including children, who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard were misled about where they were being taken and what would be provided when they arrived, is also deeply alarming.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flight of RAF plane carrying Queen's coffin tracked from Edinburgh to LondonKarine Jean-Pierre discovers the Queen has died while answering Fox News questionKarine Jean-Pierre explains why US won’t declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
POTUS
CBS Miami

More migrant flights likely; Gov. DeSantis: "The legislature gave me $12 million"

MIAMI – The DeSantis administration used funds from a new state program to relocate immigrants without legal status.Friday, the governor reaffirmed his position and planned to continue these efforts."All we're trying to do is offer transport to sanctuary jurisdictions free to the alien, but certainly not mandatory," said Gov. DeSantis.DeSantis said he expects more flights to transport undocumented immigrants to out-of-state "sanctuary" communities, as questions continued to swirl about a pair of flights Wednesday that sent about 50 people from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for the transport."Here we are doing it voluntarily," said...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

National Guard activated to assist migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced he plans to activate the National Guard, among the relief efforts his administration is supplying for the 50 migrants who were flown into Martha’s Vineyard under Governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial relocation program.“The island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response,” said the governor’s office in a statement released Friday.The Republican governor outlined the state’s plans for the recently arrived migrants from the southern border, who were dropped on the popular vacation island on Wednesday afternoon without prior notice being given to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

