Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Overhauls The Gulag -- Here's How It Works
The sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone was officially revealed during Call of Duty Next on September 15, featuring the brand-new Al Mazrah map and a reinvented Gulag. Here we highlight everything we learned about Warzone 2.0's updated Gulag experience. The Gulag, Warzone's home for second chances, was originally a...
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 New Weapons: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has unleashed a flurry of exciting new locations to explore, mechanics to try out, and items to experiment with. But the main thing you'll be using in the game's battle royale experience is the deadly arsenal of weapons, and as usual, this season has changed things up in that department, too. We've compiled a list of all of the weapons that have been vaulted this season, as well as a list of which weapons have been unvaulted or freshly added to the game. Here's a round up of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Gamespot
Destiny 2's King's Fall Raid Gets More Challenging With Master Mode Difficulty Next Week
King's Fall is one of Destiny 2's most iconic Raids, and for those players looking to play the pinnacle PvE activity in its most challenging form, they can start preparing for a Master Raid run from next week. After the Destiny 2 weekly reset on September 20, Master King’s Fall will be live and will feature extra rewards for any fireteam confident enough to take on the Taken King at his most powerful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
Gamespot
Destiny 2's Control Playlist Now Has A Quitter Penalty
Bungie has implemented a few changes to matchmaking and quitter penalties for the Control playlist, as detailed in This Week At Bungie post. Players who quit out of Control matches can now trigger the Crucible suspension system--something players did take note of as soon as the update went live. For some, it was an unwelcome change since they considered the Control playlist to be the "casual" PvP mode, as opposed to more intensely competitive ones like Trials of Osiris and Survival.
Gamespot
Tekken 8 Is Built From The Ground Up In UE5, Is A "Turning Point" For The Series
Tekken 8 was announced at PlayStation's September State of Play, and now director Katsuhiro Harada has revealed even more info about what we can expect from the fighting game sequel. Aside from more exciting father versus son showdowns, Tekken 8 is built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5,...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 PSA: Xur Has Two Sets Of Rare Armor Available This Week
A new weekend in Destiny 2 is usually a good opportunity to stock up on Exotic arms and armor from Xur, the roaming game show host and arms dealer. Xur also sells a selection of Legendary-class gear, and this weekend, the Agent of the Nine is offering double the usual amount of limited edition armor that he normally carries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Introduces Ranked Mode Mechanic To Give Players A Second Chance
Ranked matches can be frustrating in any game, especially when you're lacking in competent team mates to squad up with. The development team behind Apex Legends Mobile seems to understand this sentiment, and this week they took action. Players who logged in to the mobile battle royale over the last 48 hours were greeted by a message in the game's news feed titled "Second Chance, Anyone?"
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Welcome to Paradise. A new season filled with Chrome, Chrome, and even more Chrome. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Jump in to check out the newest weapons, items, POI’s, and ways to play!
Gamespot
Fortnite Challenges: All Zero Week And Kickstart Quests
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing now, with brand new locations to explore, weapons and items to try out, and more. As you dive in during this opening week, you'll be greeted with a selection of Week 0 quests to tackle to help you earn some additional XP and level up your battle pass. Here are the quests and how to knock them out.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Beast Of Prey Patch Notes Target Weapon Spawn Rates
Though the update itself is still four days away, the patch notes for Apex Legends' upcoming Beast of Prey Collection Event have been released on Respawn's official blog. In addition to covering the event's new mode and cosmetic items in more detail, the blog post provides specific information on upcoming changes to the game's meta.
Gamespot
Like A Dragon: Ishin Hands-On Preview: Familiar Yakuza Trappings In A Whole New Setting
Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer of RGG Studios and writer of the Yakuza series, said during the RGG 2022 summit that Like A Dragon: Ishin is meant to be the all-star Yakuza game. It's pitched as a game that will feature characters from the entire franchise, music from across the games, and returning actors, and the 20 minutes of hands-on time I had with the game definitely delivered on that promise. But Like A Dragon: Ishin doesn't just feel like simple Yakuza fan service. From what I've played, Ishin features enough of a new story and presents a fresh environment (to a western audience, at least) that it is poised to welcome new players to the massive franchise without completely alienating them.
Gamespot
TimeLine Walker Dark World
Sign In to follow. Follow TimeLine Walker Dark World, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Areigna Tactics
Sign In to follow. Follow Areigna Tactics, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hands-On: A Faster, More Aggressive Soulslike
With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, developer Team Ninja feels like it's riffing on a riff. The action game studio has already given its spin to the Soulslike genre with the Nioh games. In Wo Long, Team Ninja once again borrows some of the underpinnings of From Software's lauded series, but takes a faster, more Ninja Gaiden-like approach. It's some of the same ideas but with a different feel, which will challenge action game fans in a lot of different ways.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Gamespot
Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES
Latest on Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Sign In to follow. Follow Construction Simulator - Extended Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Hollow Knight Silksong Is Coming To PS4 And PS5
Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is coming to PS4 and PS5. Team Cherry's upcoming game was previously announced during a Xbox & Bethesda showcase and only confirmed for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With Sony's announcement, Hollow Knight Silksong will now pretty much be available on...
Comments / 0