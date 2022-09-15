ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Jazz St. Louis Will Be 'World Renowned,' New CEO and President Says

By Jessica Rogen
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhZkN_0hwzC2Ig00
Jazz St. Louis named Victor Goines its new CEO and president earlier this month.

The moment that Victor Goines really got into jazz is seared into his memory.

He was 13 and had only begun to experiment with the genre, imagining himself as a classical clarinet player instead. But there Goines was with a fellow budding musician — his good friend since kindergarten — who put on a record of John Coltrane’s “Countdown” and played along on his trumpet.

“It was phenomenal,” Goines says. “It was really extraordinary to hear him play that and to hear John Coltrane for the first time. It was a mind-blowing experience that I’ve been in pursuit of my entire life since then. It really ignited the jazz flame in me.”

Goines’ good friend, well, his name was Wynton Marsalis. Yes, that Wynton Marsalis.

Yet, even next to the famous trumpet player, Goines himself is no slouch. Since 1993, he’s been a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Wynton Marsalis Septet. Until earlier this year, he directed jazz studies at Nonwestern University, and he has more than 200 original compositions to his name. He’s also recently been named the new president and CEO of Jazz St. Louis and will step into that role on September 19.

“[It feels] priceless, you know, to have this opportunity,” he says. Goines hails from New Orleans. He first came to music because of his mother — she thought playing a wind instrument would help his asthma. Soon, the medicinal side of music fell away as Goines came to study under a series of great teachers and alongside players such as his pal Marsalis, sneaking into the city’s jazz clubs, such as Tyler’s Beer Garden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mc8UN_0hwzC2Ig00
Victor Goines is a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Wynton Marsalis Septet.


“I was around enough that they started to recognize me and say, ‘Hey, just come on in man,’” Goines recalls.

He went on to study at Loyola University in New Orleans and then at Virginia Commonwealth in Richmond, Virginia, and is currently at work on a PhD Boston University. That never-stop-learning philosophy has roots back to a series of great teachers growing up, including his clarinet and saxophone instructor, Carl Blouin, who also doubled as his mathematics teacher.

After high school, Goines asked Blouin about applying for a job as a math teacher. “He said, ‘I don't know if you will get the job if you apply, but I guarantee you won't get the job if you don't apply,’” Goines explains. “And that has been my story about everything that I do. I have not gotten everything that I wanted. But whatever I didn't get I always say I've made a very good attempt to make sure that it was a strong effort to pursue my particular beliefs and visions.”

Goines did go on to apply and get the job, even earning a math certificate. Later on, he’d find himself answering bandmates’ kids’ math questions, laughing as he recalls going over 50 of Marsalis’ son’s math homework problems one night after a concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

“I get joy out of doing that, of helping students,” he says. When Goines retired from his teaching post at Northwestern Earlier this year, he was looking for something different. He’d been aware of the opening at Jazz St. Louis but didn’t initially intend to go after it.

Then he kept hearing from friends and colleagues — including from Marsalis — that he should pursue it, that they’d recommended him. “All these doors are starting to swing in a certain direction,” he recalls, thinking of Blouin’s advice all those years ago. So he applied, and got the job.

Goines intends to start out by doing something musicians really know how to do: listening. He wants to know what’s really working and what things can be tweaked to work that much better so that the organization can be improved in the long run.

It’s all about building upon the strong foundations that already have been put in place, he says.

“I would like to elevate the status of Jazz St. Louis to not just being known around the world but being world renowned,” he says, “but at the same time, as is in the mission statement, to realize it’s there to serve the community.”

Email the author at jrogen@euclidmediagroup.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
liveforlivemusic.com

Music At The Intersection Celebrates American Music With End-Of-Summer Block Party [Photos]

The Grand Center Arts District neighborhood of St. Louis played host to the second annual Music at the Intersection Festival this past weekend. The two-day event put on by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation triumphed in drawing crowds of area residents made up of all ages and backgrounds for a lively, end-of-summer affair celebrating the local arts scene and, notably, a mix of American music.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Delayed but not denied

The streets of the Grand Center Arts District were alive with music, art, and good times in a celebration of St. Louis’ cultural richness Sept. 10-11. Day one on the Washington Avenue stage began with a rough note, with technical difficulties, leading to shortened sets, and rescheduling. Patrons of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
topshelfmusicmag.com

Twenty One Pilots make it snow in St. Louis

Live music is absolutely incredible, isn’t it? There is something genuinely remarkable about the way a packed house can produce an energy that transfers from person to person so fluidly. It is unlike almost anything else in this world. It finds ways to bring humans together in a way that — next to probably only food — we have yet to match as a society. Which is why it was so devastating when live shows and events went away for a while. It left us all feeling unrecognizably isolated and alone. It seemed like the days of gathering together to enjoy a common entertainment had vanished… been erased… died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Goines
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
John Coltrane
soultracks.com

Happy birthday to LaMonte McLemore of the 5th Dimension

September 17, 2022: Birthday Greetings to the inimitable LaMonte McLemore. The St. Louis-born founder of Grammy legends The 5th Dimension, the group’s mellow bass for over 40 years. Their timeless tunes like “Up-Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine in” are iconic uplifting anthems for a generation. The premiere freelance photographer for JET magazine’s “Beauty of the Week” for 5 decades with a documentary about this trailblazing feature in the works. Known for his sense of humor & style and overall kindness, “The Bronze Clark Gable” is the author of the popular inspirational memoir “From Hobo Flats to The 5th Dimension (A Life Fulfilled in Baseball, Photography and Music)” as told to Robert-Allan Arno. There’s so much more to the tapestry of “Mac”-- from his impactful mentoring by his beloved Grandma Gertrude, a Cherokee Indian, to his philosophies on life, love, happiness, and representation of African Americans in the media.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox40jackson.com

New Orleans becomes murder capital of America, overtaking St. Louis

New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141% increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, an organization that tracks crime and also tries to bring it down, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Jazz Clubs#Local Life#New Orleans#Havingfun#Performance Info#Lincoln Center Orchestra#Nonwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
734
Followers
141
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy