ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Coach Scot Loeffler said about Mississippi State

Mississippi State and Bowling Green will meet on the football field for just the second time in the history of either program on Saturday. State won a nail bitter over the Falcons back in 2013 by the score of 21-20. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite this week as William Hill and other sportsbooks have State listed as a 30+ point favorite.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

2022 Bulldog Participation Charts: Three Games

*A total of 64 Bulldogs have played at least one game this season. So far 53 of those have played in all three Mississippi State games. *So far 21 Bulldogs have started every game. The only change has been at running back where Jo'quavious Marks started in the opener, and Dillon Johnson the next two games.
STARKVILLE, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU

Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

Mike Leach addresses Mississippi State's second-half collapse in loss at LSU

Mississippi State football fell at LSU Saturday, 31-16, as the Bulldogs dropped a game for the first time in the 2022 season. The Bulldogs led into the fourth quarter before a muffed punt ultimately led to a go-ahead Tigers touchdown, and Mississippi State never recovered from that point. The Bulldogs led 13-0 late in the first half before being outscored 31-3 the rest of the way.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
WELLERSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Doug Moreau
Person
Joe Tessitore
wtva.com

2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Sec#The Bulldogs Lrb 2 0#Kickoff#Espn#Eagle 98 1 Fm#The Voice Of The Tigers#Caesars Sportsbook
wcbi.com

Shooting in Winona kills one and injured two

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation continues after a shooting in Winona that left one person dead and two others injured. That shooting Friday afternoon put the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District on lockdown and even forced the cancellation of Friday night’s football game. The shooting happened on Powell...
WINONA, MS
breezynews.com

Dog Attack and Disturbance in Kosciusko

7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at Cannonade Apartments. 10:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Animal Control, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Cannonade Street when a caller reported a person was being attacked by a dog. The victim was transported to the hospital.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges

A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, MS
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy