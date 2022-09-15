Read full article on original website
Everything Coach Scot Loeffler said about Mississippi State
Mississippi State and Bowling Green will meet on the football field for just the second time in the history of either program on Saturday. State won a nail bitter over the Falcons back in 2013 by the score of 21-20. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite this week as William Hill and other sportsbooks have State listed as a 30+ point favorite.
Brian Kelly looks back on MSU win and looks ahead to this weekend
LSU head coach Brian Kelly held his weekly press briefing, looking back at the 31-16 win over Mississippi State Saturday and glancing ahead to this weekend’s matchup against New Mexico. Below is a look at everything the headman had to say in a transcript provided by ASAP Sports. KELLY:...
2022 Bulldog Participation Charts: Three Games
*A total of 64 Bulldogs have played at least one game this season. So far 53 of those have played in all three Mississippi State games. *So far 21 Bulldogs have started every game. The only change has been at running back where Jo'quavious Marks started in the opener, and Dillon Johnson the next two games.
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
247Sports
Mike Leach addresses Mississippi State's second-half collapse in loss at LSU
Mississippi State football fell at LSU Saturday, 31-16, as the Bulldogs dropped a game for the first time in the 2022 season. The Bulldogs led into the fourth quarter before a muffed punt ultimately led to a go-ahead Tigers touchdown, and Mississippi State never recovered from that point. The Bulldogs led 13-0 late in the first half before being outscored 31-3 the rest of the way.
Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest
Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with...
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems
A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
Louisiana town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
Arnaudville town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests
On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
Mississippi convenience store clerk shot in head; robbery suspect arrested in connection with death
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly shooting a convenience store clerk in the head leaving him to die during a robbery Sunday. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tupelo police were notified of an injured person at the Chevron at 2841 Cliff Gookin (corner of Cliff Gookin and Thomas). Officers...
State Auditor’s Office investigates misuse of public funds
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The State Auditor’s Office has a number of duties, but it’s best known for one – investigating the misuse of public funds. And State Auditor Shad White has had his hands full in that department in the past year. White was in...
Shooting in Winona kills one and injured two
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation continues after a shooting in Winona that left one person dead and two others injured. That shooting Friday afternoon put the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District on lockdown and even forced the cancellation of Friday night’s football game. The shooting happened on Powell...
Dog Attack and Disturbance in Kosciusko
7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at Cannonade Apartments. 10:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Animal Control, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Cannonade Street when a caller reported a person was being attacked by a dog. The victim was transported to the hospital.
Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office
At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 a caller reported that someone shot into their residence on Carter Street in Kosciusko. The shooter was seen fleeing the area in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis and was believed to be headed toward Hwy 19 North. Attala County Deputies and...
Days after pregnant woman was shot in BR, police arrest her girlfriend for domestic violence
BATON ROUGE - A woman was booked Wednesday after she allegedly shot her pregnant girlfriend during a fight earlier this week. The shooting happened late Monday afternoon near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday that the 23-year-old...
Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges
A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
