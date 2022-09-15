Read full article on original website
49ers fans and media lament Trey Lance’s gruesome ankle injury
The 49ers lost quarterback Trey Lance to a devastating-looking ankle injury on Sunday, completely demoralizing fans and media. San Francisco went all in on Trey Lance this offseason, shopping Jimmy Garoppolo and handing the keys fully to the young talent. So the fact that the former No. 3 overall pick...
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Cowboys Jerry Jones Calls Out CeeDee Lamb - But Isn’t Dallas Owner to Blame?
Is Jerry Jones blaming CeeDee Lamb? A natural reaction from the Cowboys fan base: "Isn't Jerry - who has overseen the construction of an offensive roster than seems shy on weaponry - the one who Jerry should be blaming?''
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NBC Sports
Steelers LB compliments Mac Jones' intelligence after Pats win
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned the respect of at least one Pittsburgh Steelers defender in Week 2. Jones completed 21 of his 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but the second-year QB's impact went beyond the box score.
NBC Sports
Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
Justin Jefferson shocked Eagles passed on him, but now happier at Vikings
The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor, who is now Jefferson's teammate.
49ers reportedly given 'no real thought' to benching Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not on the cusp of benching Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo, according to an NFL Network report.
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NBC Sports
Keeping Jimmy G looks like smart move after Lance injury
SANTA CLARA — It might have seemed like a botched move a few weeks ago but now, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are looking pretty smart for keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. Early in the first quarter of the 49ers' matchup with the Seattle...
NBC Sports
Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense
The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
