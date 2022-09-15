ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Steelers LB compliments Mac Jones' intelligence after Pats win

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned the respect of at least one Pittsburgh Steelers defender in Week 2. Jones completed 21 of his 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but the second-year QB's impact went beyond the box score.
Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
Juice’s joke to Jimmy G after realizing he was 49ers' emergency QB

After just one game as Trey Lance’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo found himself back in the QB1 role in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. When Lance exited the game with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter, Garoppolo was well prepared to take the field and eventually lead the team to victory.
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints

If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
Keeping Jimmy G looks like smart move after Lance injury

SANTA CLARA — It might have seemed like a botched move a few weeks ago but now, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are looking pretty smart for keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. Early in the first quarter of the 49ers' matchup with the Seattle...
Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense

The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
What we learned as Lance injured, Jimmy G steps up in 49ers' win

This is why the 49ers re-signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers felt they would be capable of winning a lot of games this season whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo lined up at quarterback. The thinking, of course, was that if anything happened to Lance, 22, a first-year starter, the...
