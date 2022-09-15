ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Stop calling Dansby Swanson a one-hit wonder

For the life of me, I can’t comprehend why people think Swanson has only been good for just this season. First off, Swanson hasn’t just been “above average” this year. He’s been arguably the best shortstop in baseball, ranking 10th in the entire league in FanGraphs WAR, but let’s take this all the way back to 2019 for those people who seem to think Swanson is a one-hit wonder.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Outright Alexander Wells

The Orioles announced Friday that lefty Alexander Wells has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. He’ll remain with the club but no longer occupy a spot on the 40-man roster. Prior to today’s announcement, the Orioles hadn’t designated Wells for assignment or publicly indicated that he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rays conclude five-game series by blasting Jays 11-0

Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays featured an All-Latin lineup while shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a five-game series. Isaac Paredes added a solo home run and had two RBIs for the Rays (80-63), who...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs

The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Rays beat Rangers, keep pace in AL wild-card race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls homered, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Saturday night. Tampa Bay remained 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top AL wild card. The Rays hold a 5 1/2-game advantage over Baltimore, which is fourth in the race for the three wild cards. Jonah Heim homered and Jon Gray (7-7) allowed two runs and two hits over 4 1/3 innings in his second start for Texas since returning from a left oblique strain. The Rangers (63-82) were assured their sixth consecutive losing season. It extends the longest streak since the team moved to Texas from Washington in 1972.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Meneses hits inside-the-park homer, Nats beat Marlins 5-4

WASHINGTON -- — Joey Meneses hit an inside-the-park home run, Ildemaro Vargas had a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Friday night. Washington snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Miami at home for the first time in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Blue Jays beat Orioles again, thank to big blow by Raimel Tapia

Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Saturday afternoon. George Springer had a second-inning, two-run double for the Blue Jays (83-63), who have won the first two games of the three-game series by the same score.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/22

NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday

Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Austin Hays not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays is being replaced in left field by Terrin Vavra versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 520 plate appearances this season, Hays has a .249 batting average with a .720 OPS, 15...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD

