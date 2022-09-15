Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25, and it will be here before you know it. Assuming the annual sale event goes like all recent Black Fridays, many of the deals will start earlier in the week, and they’ll continue through Cyber Monday and even a few days beyond. If you’re wondering what to expect from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart this Black Friday, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve gathered all the info you need to start planning.

