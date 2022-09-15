ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

PlayStation 5 Back In Stock on September 26, 2022

A significant amount of time has passed since the arrival of the PlayStation 5, however, the cutting-edge console still remains incredibly difficult to secure. The justification for this is that it was released during the pandemic and Sony needed to confront a ton of production cuts while fostering this console. Likewise, scalpers have been tormenting the market and have been buying every one of the stocks that drop, making it harder for real purchasers to get their hands on the console.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Friday 2022: When It Is and What Deals to Expect

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25, and it will be here before you know it. Assuming the annual sale event goes like all recent Black Fridays, many of the deals will start earlier in the week, and they’ll continue through Cyber Monday and even a few days beyond. If you’re wondering what to expect from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart this Black Friday, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve gathered all the info you need to start planning.
SHOPPING
IGN

Sony Delays Spider-Man Universe Films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web

Sony has delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web and also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid film. Kraven the Hunter will now arrive in cinemas (and IMAX) on October 6, 2023, instead of January 13, though Sony didn't give a reason as to why the film was pushed to fall.
MOVIES
IGN

Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere

Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Site 4 Collectibles

Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna.: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland.
VIDEO GAMES
DoYouRemember?

‘Quantum Leap’ Star Scott Bakula Faced Unique Challenges On The Original Show

In a sense, it kind of feels like we’ve all been through the Quantum Accelerator when you stop to consider that the original Quantum Leap made its debut 33 years ago. With the new version set to premiere on September 19 on NBC, one might be prone to ask, where has all that time gone? Time, of course, was always on the mind of original series star Scott Bakula, who played no small part in making the series so unique.
TV SERIES
IGN

Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock

Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards

Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Has Splatoon Become Nintendo’s Best Multiplayer Franchise?

Splatoon 3 had a massive launch in Japan, selling 3.45 million units over the first three days. While we don't have worldwide numbers, it's got quite a gap to fill before hitting Mario Kart 8's 50+ million lifetime sales. But Splatoon's popularity is in no small part due to its quality -- IGN gave it an 8. Quite a few of us on staff have picked it up and have been inking the competition daily.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Andor: Exclusive Rogue One Recap Trailer

Andor, a spy thriller from Lucasfilm filmed over two 12-episode seasons, takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The era featured in Andor is filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them—and the galaxy—couldn’t be higher.
MOVIES
IGN

Is this Display an Upgrade for the Nintendo Switch? Up-Switch Orion Review - Budget to Best

Ever just sit around wishing your Nintendo Switch’s screen was just a tad bit bigger? Well wish no more, Super Ninfriendos, because today, we’re reviewing the Orion by Up-Switch. It’s a supersized display capable of taking your Switch experience up a couple notches with an 11.6” display, and then some! Yes, it’s quite the crazy setup for the Nintendo Switch, and that’s just how we like it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

House of the Dragon: What Queen Alicent's Actions Mean for the Coming War

Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way." Don't forget to check out our review, too!. Hooooo boy, there's nothing like a Westeros wedding. The pageantry. The delicacies. The blood-curdling screams. Too bad there's not a Seven Kingdoms version of Vegas, right? For those who just want to get the ceremony over and done with.
TV SERIES
IGN

Warpaws - Announcement Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for Warpaws, an upcoming real-time strategy game where dogs and cats duke it out in a lighthearted alternate world using WWII-inspired armaments. Warpaws is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Q1 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming

Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
VIDEO GAMES

