Insta-famous Frenchie drops jewelry line for pups with $55K necklace

Twila True, in collaboration with Izzy the Frenchie, launched a pooch-friendly jewelry line. At left, colorful Pearl (@misbadasspearl) models the most expensive piece in the collection. Brad Zangwill

This dog jewelry is quite fetching.

Gucci recently released a line of pet clothes and accessories, but stylish canines in need of baubles to glitz up their couture can look to this dog for help.

Izzy the Frenchie, who has more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram, just dropped a jewelry collection for dogs and their humans. Collaborating with the brand Twila True, all of the bling is available online as well as in stores in Newport Beach, California, and Las Vegas.

Izzy the Frenchie sported her namesake collar at the launch of her jewelry line in Newport Beach, California.

But you’ll have to be willing to drop some major bones for diamond dog collars, dog tags and bracelets. A pair of 14-karat gold paw print earrings go for $425, and a 14-karat dog collar outfitted with diamonds is listed at $52,600.

As the fine jewelry website notes, Izzy is known as “the pint-sized Joan Rivers … With feisty opinions and a sassy attitude, Izzy isn’t shy in sharing her style sentiments.”

According to owner Shane Jordan, the 5-year-old loves the “holy trinity” of fashion designers.

“She loves the Christians: Christian Dior, Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano,” he said.

Not to worry, this dog tag can be customized per your pet’s level of “boujee.”

And she’s not a normal dog — she’s a cool dog. Her paw-digree includes a friendship with Whoopi Goldberg and an appearance on NBC’s “California Live” with trainer Michael Hill and host Lawrence Zarian.

She’s not stopping with jewelry, either. Jordan said Izzy will soon drop an NFT and a dog park in the metaverse, a collab with Animal Concerts.

Even if the line is too rich for your blood, it’s certainly an opportunity to peep some cute pooches dripping in diamonds. Or you can grab some items from Dolly Parton’s new pet line, Doggy Parton, a budget-friendly option.