SFGate
Iran president: No plan to meet Biden at UN General Assembly
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president headed on Monday to New York, where he will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly later this week, saying that he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. event. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke...
SFGate
Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is calling on governments, businesses, philanthropies and other prominent institutions to draw together and help a world that is “on fire" as he reconvenes the Clinton Global Initiative, the meeting of international leaders, for the first time since 2016. Interest...
Trump news - live: Trump complains Mar-a-Lago bedroom carpets ruined by FBI as Biden attends Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
The Gavin Newsom-Ron DeSantis feud is turning nasty
Friday was a notable escalation in the Newsom vs. DeSantis feud.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
New Orlando terminal is $2.8 billion bet on Florida tourism
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Visitors to the new terminal at Orlando International Airport may want to wear sunscreen, shades and a floppy hat. Sun rays beaming through the windows of its soaring ceilings don’t just peck at the passing passengers — they practically smooch them as if they were spending a day at the beach.
SFGate
Insider Q&A: Roy Bingham, CEO of cannabis research firm BDSA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado-based research firm BDSA projects legal marijuana sales in the U.S. will jump 8% this year to $27 billion. Much of the increase is coming from states like Illinois and New Jersey that recently legalized cannabis sales for recreational use, according to BDSA. Those gains should offset slowing sales in more established legal marijuana markets, such as California, Washington and Colorado, according to a BDSA forecast released this week.
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SFGate
Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 150 years ago, a prison complex known as the Lone Rock stockade operated at one of the biggest coal mines in Tennessee. It was powered largely by African American men who had been arrested for minor offenses...
SFGate
Russia, China agree to expand security ties
MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official declared Monday on a visit to China that the Kremlin considers beefing up ties with Beijing as a top policy goal. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the national Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the “strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Beijing as an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.”
