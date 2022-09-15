ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios pens emotional note to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi amid turbulent year

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

After what has been an up-and-down year for Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis star penned a heartfelt note to his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, on Thursday.

Hatzi, an Australian blogger and influencer, has been dating Kyrgios for several months . The enigmatic Kyrgios wrote her a tribute on Instagram.

“Dear Coz, what a journey we have been on already,” Kyrgios wrote. “My life has honestly never been the same since I’ve met you, you continue to make me smile and be everything I need in tough moments.

“There will always be struggle in life & and I only ever want to ride the ups and downs with you. We explore the world and continue to experience all the craziness out there, but this is just a small reminder that I love you & you are my best friend 🖤”

Nick Kyrgios, with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.
Instagram / Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi kiss at the Citi Open.
Getty Images

It was an anything but dull U.S. Open earlier this month for the 27-year-old Kyrgios, who knocked off betting favorite and world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev en route to reaching the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows before losing to Karen Khachanov and throwing a big, racquet-destroying tantrum after the defeat .

Hatzi was in Kyrgios’ box for the entire rollercoaster ride. It’s a spot unlike any other in tennis, given his propensity for directing outbursts at his own box for not supporting him enough. Nonetheless, Hatzi celebrated her boyfriend after his defeat to Khachanov.

Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket after losing to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 U.S. Open.
REUTERS
Costeen Hatzi cheers on Nick Kyrgios at the U.S. Open.
GC Images

“What an amazing season @k1ngkyrg1os,” Hatzi wrote on her Instagram story following the loss. “You’ve made everyone proud. I love you so much.”

Off the court, Kyrgios awaits the outcome of accusations of domestic violence by his former girlfriend, Chiara Passari, that date back to December 2021. He is due in court in Australia next month.

#Domestic Violence#Us Open#Australian#Khachan
The Associated Press

