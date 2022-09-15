ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks to Hold ‘2022 Open Practice presented by Sharecare’ on Wed., Sept. 28

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks announced the date and time for their 2022 Open Practice presented by Sharecare, which will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The team’s Open Practice is a chance for fans to watch a real NBA practice run by Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and get a first look at the team’s 2022-23 roster, which features All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young and 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR ), the official jersey patch partner of the Hawks for the upcoming season, will provide fans in attendance with a magnetic 2022-23 Hawks schedule, which will be available to all fans, while supplies last. The Hawks and Sharecare recently announced a new multi-year partnership extension that will re-imagine and strengthen the impact the two Atlanta brands can make together in their shared vision of increasing community well-being through positive behavior change.

“The buzz surrounding the Hawks this offseason has been amazing, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome fans back to the award-winning State Farm Arena,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “Our Open Practice presented by Sharecare is an incredible opportunity to see our team’s newest players and learn about the hard work that our players put in on a daily basis.”

Members from Hawks Entertainment teams including PA announcer Big Tigger, in-game host Shamea Morton and DJ MoHawk will be on site. Harry the Hawk, the ATL Hawks Dancers and the Flight Crew will join them.

Fans should enter State Farm Arena through Gates 1-5 as doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating is general admission. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 at Ticketmaster.com . All ticket proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

Fans interested in attending Hawks games during the regular season can purchase single game tickets at Hawks.com/Tickets .

The post Hawks to Hold '2022 Open Practice presented by Sharecare' on Wed., Sept. 28 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

POLITICS
