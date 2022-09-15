Short Pump Walmart reopens following threat

HENRICO COUNT, Va. -- The Short Pump Walmart has reopened for businesses following a bomb threat investigation.

Henrico Police and firefighters responded to the 11400 block of West Broad Street in Short Pump to investigate what police have initially described as a "suspicious situation."

Henrico Police later confirmed to CBS 6 that a bomb threat was made to the Walmart store on that block.

"That prompted a large police presence, but not only police but our partners with Henrico Fire," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said. "What we know at this point was a bomb threat was called in. It was isolated to this store."

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

"As you can imagine, this is in the very early stages. But it's important for us to not only let our community, our Short Pump community know what's transpiring here today. The investigation is going to really continue into what led up to this call and what has prompted the evacuation here today," Pecka said.

The large police response was partly due to the fact other police departments were in the area as part of a training exercise.

"So we were able to quickly call our resources from Henrico Police who were training with other entities and they quickly responded over here to the Walmart to canvass the inside of the store hoping to regain and restore business as quickly as possible," Pecka said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .