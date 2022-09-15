ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short Pump, VA

Short Pump Walmart reopens following threat

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6Sm4_0hwzB8Yp00

HENRICO COUNT, Va. -- The Short Pump Walmart has reopened for businesses following a bomb threat investigation.

Henrico Police and firefighters responded to the 11400 block of West Broad Street in Short Pump to investigate what police have initially described as a "suspicious situation."

WTVR

Henrico Police later confirmed to CBS 6 that a bomb threat was made to the Walmart store on that block.

"That prompted a large police presence, but not only police but our partners with Henrico Fire," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said. "What we know at this point was a bomb threat was called in. It was isolated to this store."

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

WTVR

"As you can imagine, this is in the very early stages. But it's important for us to not only let our community, our Short Pump community know what's transpiring here today. The investigation is going to really continue into what led up to this call and what has prompted the evacuation here today," Pecka said.

The large police response was partly due to the fact other police departments were in the area as part of a training exercise.

"So we were able to quickly call our resources from Henrico Police who were training with other entities and they quickly responded over here to the Walmart to canvass the inside of the store hoping to regain and restore business as quickly as possible," Pecka said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
NORTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Short Pump, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#The Short Pump Walmart#Henrico Police#Henrico Fire
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy