Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody to host wine stroll

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago

The fourth annual Dunwoody Wine Stroll is back.

The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation department along with Atlanta Sport & Social Club is hosting a wine tasting in Pernoshal Park on Sept. 17. The event features strolls along Dunwoody trails as you sip wine with your friends.

Tickets cost $25. Included in the cost of your wristband are wine samples from local vendors, food tastings, a souvenir wine glass, three raffle tickets, and beverages from a coffee cart. There will also be food trucks on site selling additional concessions.

Attendees must be 21 years old. More information can be found online .

