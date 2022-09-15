The fourth annual Dunwoody Wine Stroll is back.

The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation department along with Atlanta Sport & Social Club is hosting a wine tasting in Pernoshal Park on Sept. 17. The event features strolls along Dunwoody trails as you sip wine with your friends.

Tickets cost $25. Included in the cost of your wristband are wine samples from local vendors, food tastings, a souvenir wine glass, three raffle tickets, and beverages from a coffee cart. There will also be food trucks on site selling additional concessions.

Attendees must be 21 years old. More information can be found online .

The post Dunwoody to host wine stroll appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .