Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody Rotary hosts whiskey raffles

By Sammie Purcell
 3 days ago
The Rotary Club of Dunwoody will host whiskey-themed raffle events through the end of the year.

The Rotary launched its second annual Exclusive Whiskey Raffle at the beginning of September, according to a press release, and will hold three raffles with 150 tickets available for each. Proceeds for each raffle will benefit the Rotary’s charity projects throughout the year, such as their Special Olympics basketball tournament and Dresden Book Drive.

The raffle drawings will take place on Oct. 22, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15. The prizes are two bottles of bourbon from local Atlanta distilleries, a bottle of Weller 12, and a bottle of Blanton’s Gold, respectively. Ticket costs are $10 for the first drawing, $20 for the second, and $30 for the final.

Tickets can be purchased online .

The post Dunwoody Rotary hosts whiskey raffles appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

