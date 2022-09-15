The Daily Chew’s Braised Fennel & Honey Brisket recipe

This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com

Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Chef Julia Kesler Imerman has a delicious brisket recipe you won’t want to miss.

Imerman started the catering business Stop Think Chew in 2017, and opened her restaurant Daily Chew late last year. Though she never went to culinary school, after college Imerman worked for Ted Turner’s Captain Planet Foundation, and then later turned to chef gigs, catering, and meal prep.

Daily Chew is offering a special Rosh Hashanah menu for pick up and delivery ahead of the Jewish holiday, which is Sept. 25-27. Menu highlights include latkes, matzah ball soup, tzimmis, and more. But if you’re looking to get ahead of the game, take a look at Imerman’s braised fennel and honey brisket recipe below.

Braised Fennel & Honey Brisket

Ingredients:

10 lbs of beef brisket

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 Tbsp vegetable oil, divided

3 onions, cut large wedges

3 fennel bulbs, cut large pieces

3 celery stalks, cut large

3 heads or 10-12 cloves garlic, smashed

1 bunch oregano

1.5 cups apple cider vinegar + 2 Tbsp honey

1 cup worcestershire sauce

6 cups mixed herbs (parsley, mint, and/or cilantro)

1 lemon

Crushed red pepper flakes

Flaky sea salt to finish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300°. Season brisket on all sides with kosher salt (about 1 tsp Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp Morton per lb) and pepper and set on a rimmed baking sheet.

Chill uncovered 2-10 hours.

Heat 2 Tbsp oil in a large heavy pot over medium. Cook brisket, fatty side down, until deeply browned (it might be snug at first, but the meat will shrink as it cooks), 10–12 minutes. Turn and cook until the other side is browned, 8–10 minutes.



Pour remaining 2 Tbsp oil into pot; set over medium-high heat. Add onion and season with kosher salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, about 3 minutes.

Add fennel, celery, garlic, and oregano and toss to coat; season with kosher salt and pepper. Add vinegar, soy sauce or tamari (gluten free), and 4 cups water.



Place brisket in pot, arranging fatty side up; it should be submerged in the liquid. Bring the pot to a simmer, then cover and slide into the oven. Braise 3 hours in oven.

Check brisket; it should be very tender, a knife or fork should be able to pierce the meat. If not, braise another 20 minutes or so and check again. Uncover brisket and increase oven temperature to 400°. Roast until top of brisket is crisp and deeply browned (it should be extremely tender), 50–60 minutes.

Let it cool and then transfer to a cutting board. Slice with a serrated knife or shred with your hands. Skim fat from surface of braising liquid, reserve for later use if you want to make some delicious beef fat potatoes!

The post The Daily Chew’s Braised Fennel & Honey Brisket recipe appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .