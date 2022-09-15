Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
WDTN
Pink Ribbon Girls hold Ignite the Fight fundraiser
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pink Ribbon Girls held their biggest fundraising event of the year on Saturday. The Ignite the Fight event helps raise money to help those diagnosed with gynecological and breast cancers. The sponsorships and dollars raised at this event goes directly toward providing healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning services and peer support to clients in the Dayton region. The gala also helps emphasize the importance of regular screenings.
WDTN
An unsettled start to the week
A cold front moving into the region is brining some morning showers and thunderstorms to the Miami Valley. Coverage will be greatest through mid-morning, but we can’t rule out a spotty shower through about lunchtime. Then we expect increasing sunshine for the afternoon hours. It will be warm, breezy and humid, with highs in the low 80s.
Centerville tops Northmont 37-6 to stay perfect
The Centerville Elks dominated the Northmont Thunderbolts with a final score of 37-6.
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Family evacuates blazing house fire in Springboro
The fire took place just before 2:30 a.m. in a two-story residence on Woodcliff Boulevard.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
Milton-Union blanks Troy Christian, improves to 5-0
The Milton-Union Bulldogs dominated the Troy Christian Eagles with a final score of 63-0.
Wayne Warriors make Super Sammy honorary captain
Over the last four years, 4-year old Sammy Jones was given the title Super Sammy. Friday night, he also got the title of Wayne Warriors Honorary Football Captain.
Back to the status quo: Clinics in Columbus, Dayton to resume second trimester abortions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The voice-mail system at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has been inundated with calls since a judge recognized a challenge to the state’s abortion law and temporarily blocked it. One day after a Cincinnati judge issued a two-week restraining order, halting the enforcement of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban, a call center […]
Procession for Officer Burton set to take place
If you wish to support the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, police said to find a location that is safe along the route. Police reminded supporters not to stop or park along the interstate.
Big Play of the Night Week 5: Troy’s Willie Richie
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Operation Football Big Play of the Night for week 5 is Troy’s Willie Richie scoring a 45-yard touchdown in the Trojans’ win over Fairborn on Friday.
4 children in critical condition after apartment fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — Four children remain in critical condition following a blazing apartment fire in West Chester on Saturday. West Chester fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive to a call of an apartment fire. Initial calls came in at 12:17 p.m. from nearby witnesses. West Chester fire crews […]
Officer Seara Burton passes surrounded by family
"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the injury she received in a criminal act that occurred on August 10th, 2022.
Lanes clear after crash on I-70 WB
According to ODOT, the left two lanes of I-70 westbound are blocked near Dayton Airport Access Road due to a crash.
WDTN
Driver flees ‘life-threatening’ crash in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver involved in a serious two-vehicle crash in Xenia late Friday night fled the scene. The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road, according to to authorities. The Ford...
Hamilton PD Sergeant faces OVI, vandalism charges
Johnson left the parking lot driving a vehicle that was reported a short time later involved in a two car crash. Johnson was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with OVI.
Riverside PD: Domestic dispute ends in police chase, collision
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A police chase ended in a dangerous collision after officers were called to a home in Riverside. According to the Riverside Police Department, officers were called to a home Friday morning on reports of a domestic dispute. According to a sergeant on the scene, this dispute turned into a possible abduction. […]
Theft in office: Former Clark Co. Auditor’s Office employee sentenced
According to Federer, an employee discovered the fraud by noticing a strange transaction in October of 2021. The employee notified Federer who immediately fired Vanderhorst.
