Dayton, OH

WDTN

Pink Ribbon Girls hold Ignite the Fight fundraiser

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pink Ribbon Girls held their biggest fundraising event of the year on Saturday. The Ignite the Fight event helps raise money to help those diagnosed with gynecological and breast cancers. The sponsorships and dollars raised at this event goes directly toward providing healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning services and peer support to clients in the Dayton region. The gala also helps emphasize the importance of regular screenings.
WDTN

An unsettled start to the week

A cold front moving into the region is brining some morning showers and thunderstorms to the Miami Valley. Coverage will be greatest through mid-morning, but we can’t rule out a spotty shower through about lunchtime. Then we expect increasing sunshine for the afternoon hours. It will be warm, breezy and humid, with highs in the low 80s.
WDTN

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
WDTN

Procession for Officer Burton set to take place

If you wish to support the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, police said to find a location that is safe along the route. Police reminded supporters not to stop or park along the interstate.
WDTN

4 children in critical condition after apartment fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — Four children remain in critical condition following a blazing apartment fire in West Chester on Saturday. West Chester fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive to a call of an apartment fire. Initial calls came in at 12:17 p.m. from nearby witnesses. West Chester fire crews […]
SPRINGBORO, OH
WDTN

Officer Seara Burton passes surrounded by family

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the injury she received in a criminal act that occurred on August 10th, 2022.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Driver flees ‘life-threatening’ crash in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver involved in a serious two-vehicle crash in Xenia late Friday night fled the scene. The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road, according to to authorities. The Ford...
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Riverside PD: Domestic dispute ends in police chase, collision

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A police chase ended in a dangerous collision after officers were called to a home in Riverside. According to the Riverside Police Department, officers were called to a home Friday morning on reports of a domestic dispute. According to a sergeant on the scene, this dispute turned into a possible abduction. […]
RIVERSIDE, OH

