TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pink Ribbon Girls held their biggest fundraising event of the year on Saturday. The Ignite the Fight event helps raise money to help those diagnosed with gynecological and breast cancers. The sponsorships and dollars raised at this event goes directly toward providing healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning services and peer support to clients in the Dayton region. The gala also helps emphasize the importance of regular screenings.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO