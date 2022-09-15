Read full article on original website
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
‘It’s killing our children’: Oklahoma fights back on Fentanyl
Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined several other states hoping to put pressure on the President to declare Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m....
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Kansas?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
California Gov. displaying billboards in 7 Anti-Abortion states, Oklahoma included
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching billboards in seven states displaying how women can receive abortion care in California and that includes Oklahoma. According to a press release, Gov. Newsom launched those billboards in seven anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas,...
New Study Ranks Oklahoma 4th In The Nation For Overdose Deaths
A new study from the online pharmacy assistance company "NiceRx" has ranked Oklahoma as fourth in the country for overdoses. The study ranked the top 10 states based on overdose deaths between 2013 and 2020. Oklahoma saw just under 27,000 overdose deaths in that time according to the study. The...
Florida flies ‘illegal immigrants’ to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
OSDH: COVID-19 continues to spread across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As new variants continue to take the United States by storm, Oklahoma health officials are warning residents about the ongoing threat of COVID-19. - Advertisement - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state. Since so many people...
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Space exhibit from Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma
A space exhibit from The Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma. The new exhibit, Observing with NASA, will get the opportunity to learn and customize images. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the story. Watch the video player above for the full story.
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
Oklahoma’s electric vehicle plan approved by Biden Administration
More electric vehicle charging stations will soon be coming to the Sooner State.
Recreational marijuana state question faces third legal battle to make November ballot
A third protest was filed against State Question 820, the petition to legalize recreational marijuana, on Wednesday - just one day before the challenge deadline expired.
Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent
The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
