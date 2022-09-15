ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Florida State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
News On 6

New Study Ranks Oklahoma 4th In The Nation For Overdose Deaths

A new study from the online pharmacy assistance company "NiceRx" has ranked Oklahoma as fourth in the country for overdoses. The study ranked the top 10 states based on overdose deaths between 2013 and 2020. Oklahoma saw just under 27,000 overdose deaths in that time according to the study. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Tong
Person
Ashley Moody
blackchronicle.com

OSDH: COVID-19 continues to spread across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As new variants continue to take the United States by storm, Oklahoma health officials are warning residents about the ongoing threat of COVID-19. - Advertisement - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state. Since so many people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Chemical Weapon#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Oklahoma Ag#The Department Of Defense#American
KOCO

Space exhibit from Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma

A space exhibit from The Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma. The new exhibit, Observing with NASA, will get the opportunity to learn and customize images. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the story. Watch the video player above for the full story.
OKLAHOMA STATE
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?

You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
oklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent

The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy