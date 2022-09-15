Read full article on original website
Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report
Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officer's gun away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer's gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
Disturbing video shows man with an ax ‘menacing' customers at New York McDonald’s
One man in New York City was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16 after “menacing” customers at a McDonald’s, which included using a small ax, according to police. A graphic video of the incident was captured and published on TikTok. After seemingly being taken down, it was reposted and circulated on Twitter, which captured two minutes of the incident between the man and several patrons at the fast food chain. The video, which has so far amassed more than 14 million views, depicted several incidents, including a series of fights as well as destruction of property.
NYC man admits to brutally killing mom so he could collect inheritance sooner: DA
Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
Manhattan fatal shooting: Man killed on East Harlem street
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near Second Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said. First responders rushed Castillo, who lived […]
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday after getting into a fight with three people, police said Saturday. The NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police […]
Tourist shot after refusing to give money to man on UWS: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back on the Upper West Side early Sunday after refusing to give money to the shooter, police said. The 31-year-old man had just left a party and was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. […]
Funeral for one of three children drowned in Coney Island to be held today
Loved ones will say their final goodbyes today to one of the three children drowned in Coney Island last week.
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks
The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD
NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
9-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in Brooklyn: police
A 9-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Sheepshead Bay on Friday, according to police. A 35-year-old woman driving an SUV was reportedly turning into a driveway on 12th Street near Gravesend Neck Road.
