hotnewhiphop.com

Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
QUEENS, NY
TODAY.com

Disturbing video shows man with an ax ‘menacing' customers at New York McDonald’s

One man in New York City was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16 after “menacing” customers at a McDonald’s, which included using a small ax, according to police. A graphic video of the incident was captured and published on TikTok. After seemingly being taken down, it was reposted and circulated on Twitter, which captured two minutes of the incident between the man and several patrons at the fast food chain. The video, which has so far amassed more than 14 million views, depicted several incidents, including a series of fights as well as destruction of property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan fatal shooting: Man killed on East Harlem street

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near Second Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said. First responders rushed Castillo, who lived […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday after getting into a fight with three people, police said Saturday. The NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Tourist shot after refusing to give money to man on UWS: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back on the Upper West Side early Sunday after refusing to give money to the shooter, police said. The 31-year-old man had just left a party and was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks

The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD

NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

