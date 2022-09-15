Read full article on original website
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
Two hospitalized, two detained after East Side shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured and hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Two persons of interest are in custody. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, SAPD responded to the 200 block of Noblewood Drive for a report of a shooting. When...
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing two men on the Southeast Side on Monday morning. Police said the two stabbings happened within minutes of each other outside an H-E-B and at a VIA bus stop. In the first incident at 3:15 a.m., a...
Two men stabbed multiple times during random attacks on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly stabbed several people on the Southeast Side. The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard near the H-E-B. Police said a man in his 60s was...
Man shot, killed by police after struggle with officers
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been shot and killed by police after a brief struggle with officers. Police were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting involving a police officer. Chief William McManus said that police were initially...
8-year-old boy shot while playing video games, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot while playing video games inside his home, according to San Antonio police. At 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit for a shooting in progress. According to police, the...
Police are on the lookout for five suspects after a drug deal led to a shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for five suspects after they met for a drug deal that led to a shooting and left one man in critical condition. The incident happened at Cormorant Street at 11:36 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot...
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 90, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after driving the wrong way on Highway 90 and crashing head-on with another vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Highway 90. The man, 30, was heading eastbound in the...
Woman found shot in the head, possible suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO — Officials say one woman was found dead in a backyard on the east side Saturday evening. The possible suspect was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "We've got a pretty heartbreaking scene," Sheriff...
Man shot on San Antonio's Westside in suspected road rage incident
The victim is in critical condition.
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
Man arrested after he shot and killed his relative's boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he shot and killed a man Monday on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Alvin Alfunzo...
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
Two dead from an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people, believed to be romantically involved, are dead following an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on the 7600 block of Capstone Ridge on the East Side Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies found a 41-year-old female in...
Second suspect arrested after video showed 2 women shooting at homes in west Bexar County last month, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a viral video showing two women driving around and recklessly shooting in a west Bexar County neighborhood, with some of the bullets even going through a child’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office. Fugitive...
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
Man charged with murder after shooting family member’s boyfriend in Medical Center apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a family member’s boyfriend at a Medical Center apartment complex is now charged with murder after the victim died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police. Isaiah E. Acosta, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting...
Man stabbed in neck during fight at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Woodlawn at around 1 A.M. Friday. That’s where two men had gotten into a fight and one of them pulled a knife, then stabbed...
‘He stole her from us’: Family of bystander shot at a Hollywood Park restaurant seeks justice
HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – The family of an innocent bystander at a shooting in Hollywood Park shared what she was planning for her future before her untimely death. Alaina Henderson, 27, was visiting San Antonio last weekend to celebrate her new career after graduating from law school in Houston.
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
Authorities cited by Kens 5 said one driver allegedly cut off another driver Tuesday afternoon. After that, the suspect who is accused of stabbing the victim, also a man in his 20s, followed the victim in the parking lot of South Park Mall.
