San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

8-year-old boy shot while playing video games, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot while playing video games inside his home, according to San Antonio police. At 5:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit for a shooting in progress. According to police, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after he shot and killed his relative's boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he shot and killed a man Monday on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Alvin Alfunzo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
foxsanantonio.com

Two dead from an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people, believed to be romantically involved, are dead following an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on the 7600 block of Capstone Ridge on the East Side Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies found a 41-year-old female in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

