Oak Ridge, TN

WBIR

'That is not acceptable to us' | Tellico Plains neighbors concerned over road closure in Cherokee National Forest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neighbors in Tellico Plains said they are concerned about how a road closure on the Cherokee National Forest could negatively impact the local economy. Barry Duckett described as "unacceptable" the Tellico District Forest Service's decision to close North River Road through the end of hunting season, which officially begins on October 1.
TELLICO PLAINS, TN
newstalk941.com

Some $44 Million Of Broadband Work To Be Conducted In Cumberland

The state has awarded Cumberland County internet providers $26.5 million dollars that would connect 8,800 addresses to broadband. Mayor Allen Foster said Ben Lomand received the majority of funding and will focus on all areas of the county. “Literally portions all over the county including sections of Crossville have bad...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
WBIR

KFD: Child, adult hurt after house fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a front porch fire on Mississippi Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a tweet from the department. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the front of the home. They also learned upon arrival that two people were still inside the home, KFD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

University of Tennessee to host sustainable transportation, electric vehicle summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is hosting a sustainable transportation forum and an electric vehicle summit on Nov. 7. The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include breakout sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs and innovation, officials said. Officials...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

FBI conducts "court-authorized activity" at home health company in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they were conducting "court-authorized activity" at a home health company in Oak Ridge on Wednesday. The company is Patriot Homecare, located at 800 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite C-260. The FBI said they were there to support an ongoing investigation. However, they did not provide details on what they were investigating.
OAK RIDGE, TN
fox17.com

Paraglider crash in East Tennessee leaves one person hurt

Morristown, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is hurt after their paraglider crashed in East Tennessee. The crash happened Thursday just after 9 a.m. The Morristown Fire Department and Morristown Police responded quickly to the scene of the accident. First responders found one person at the wreck and transported them...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Politics
brianhornback.com

Northeast Knox County, Your Access Is About to Be Limited! Make Your Voice HEARD

Knox County Government is about to close Old Tazewell Pike (limiting “we the people” to freely travel about our community) read it here from Knox County Commission agenda. It was noticed in April, was scheduled for May, and July and “the can has been kicked down the road”so that now one could likely assume they have the votes to do it (close the access) to the people.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Centro Hispano honors changemakers in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sept. 15, 2022, Centro Hispano of East Tennessee honored local changemakers across East Tennessee and the positive influence they have on serving and sharing Hispanic and Latinx culture in their communities. Each year, Centro Hispano's Latino Awards recognize individuals and groups in three categories: the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
