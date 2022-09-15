Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
'That is not acceptable to us' | Tellico Plains neighbors concerned over road closure in Cherokee National Forest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neighbors in Tellico Plains said they are concerned about how a road closure on the Cherokee National Forest could negatively impact the local economy. Barry Duckett described as "unacceptable" the Tellico District Forest Service's decision to close North River Road through the end of hunting season, which officially begins on October 1.
Some $44 Million Of Broadband Work To Be Conducted In Cumberland
The state has awarded Cumberland County internet providers $26.5 million dollars that would connect 8,800 addresses to broadband. Mayor Allen Foster said Ben Lomand received the majority of funding and will focus on all areas of the county. “Literally portions all over the county including sections of Crossville have bad...
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
FAA: Small plane veers off runway and crashes into hangar in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A small plane went off the runway and struck a hangar building at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville, Tenn. at around 12 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Four people were on board the plane, but no serious injuries were reported at this...
KFD: Child, adult hurt after house fire in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a front porch fire on Mississippi Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a tweet from the department. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the front of the home. They also learned upon arrival that two people were still inside the home, KFD said.
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
University of Tennessee to host sustainable transportation, electric vehicle summit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is hosting a sustainable transportation forum and an electric vehicle summit on Nov. 7. The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include breakout sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs and innovation, officials said. Officials...
HOLA Lakeway hosts Tianguis Market in Morristown
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at a market in Hamblen County. Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
Coworkers remember Oak Ridge teacher
Last week, teacher Aimee Dixon died days after a head-on car crash. Now, her coworkers are remembering the woman they said made everyone feel special.
FBI conducts "court-authorized activity" at home health company in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they were conducting "court-authorized activity" at a home health company in Oak Ridge on Wednesday. The company is Patriot Homecare, located at 800 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite C-260. The FBI said they were there to support an ongoing investigation. However, they did not provide details on what they were investigating.
Paraglider crash in East Tennessee leaves one person hurt
Morristown, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is hurt after their paraglider crashed in East Tennessee. The crash happened Thursday just after 9 a.m. The Morristown Fire Department and Morristown Police responded quickly to the scene of the accident. First responders found one person at the wreck and transported them...
Volunteers come together to help bring golf back after Tanasi Clubhouse fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Golfing is underway at the Tanasi Golf Club in Tellico Village after a fire destroyed the clubhouse in late August. The staff said, though, it would not have been possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers. Casey Flenniken, who is the head golf professional at...
Northeast Knox County, Your Access Is About to Be Limited! Make Your Voice HEARD
Knox County Government is about to close Old Tazewell Pike (limiting “we the people” to freely travel about our community) read it here from Knox County Commission agenda. It was noticed in April, was scheduled for May, and July and “the can has been kicked down the road”so that now one could likely assume they have the votes to do it (close the access) to the people.
Ford’s Garage names Knoxville metro area for plans of expansion
Knoxville will be one of the few cities in Tennessee that will have a burger-and-craft-beer franchise in the next wave of plans for expansion.
Preliminary report on fatal Jacksboro plane crash released
Nearly 3 weeks after a plane crash in Campbell County left one man dead, an preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) brings some closure to the tragedy.
UT Medical Center Parkinson's center joins global network of comprehensive care centers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Friday that The Cole Center for Parkinson's and Movement Disorder was chosen to join a network of facilities across the world. The center is joining the Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network as a comprehensive care center. The Parkinson's Foundation...
Centro Hispano honors changemakers in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sept. 15, 2022, Centro Hispano of East Tennessee honored local changemakers across East Tennessee and the positive influence they have on serving and sharing Hispanic and Latinx culture in their communities. Each year, Centro Hispano's Latino Awards recognize individuals and groups in three categories: the...
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
'She made everyone feel special' | Coworkers remember life of Oak Ridge teacher
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge community is remembering the life of a second-grade teacher who died after a car crash last week. Aimee Dixon taught at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge, and "cared deeply about being an educator," according to her coworkers. “You could just feel...
