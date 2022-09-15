ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

Summer heat sticks around this week.

TEXAS, USA — Highs are moving in the wrong direction... Temps will climb by a degree or two each day, ending up in the upper 90s for the first half of this week. Humidity will also be high, which means we'll be dealing with a heat index during the afternoons.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Democrat Susan Hays

DALLAS — Attorney Susan Hays says she knows the marijuana issue is garnering most of the headlines in her race for Texas agriculture commissioner. But the Democrat wants the public to know the position is also responsible for rural health care in Texas, and she says she has a plan to save it.
