WFAA
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
WFAA
Summer heat sticks around this week.
TEXAS, USA — Highs are moving in the wrong direction... Temps will climb by a degree or two each day, ending up in the upper 90s for the first half of this week. Humidity will also be high, which means we'll be dealing with a heat index during the afternoons.
WFAA
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Republican incumbent Sid Miller
DALLAS — Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has some unfinished business, so he’s seeking a third term. But when asked what he hopes to accomplish, the Republican specifically mentioned China and that country’s effort to buy farmland in Texas and other parts of the country.
WFAA
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Democrat Susan Hays
DALLAS — Attorney Susan Hays says she knows the marijuana issue is garnering most of the headlines in her race for Texas agriculture commissioner. But the Democrat wants the public to know the position is also responsible for rural health care in Texas, and she says she has a plan to save it.
North Texan flew to London to witness tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
DALLAS — Kevin Sharpe is not a big royal family buff. But he loves Europe. And he loves history. And the chance to witness history in London was something he made an “impulsive decision” to do. “God bless American Airlines and advantage miles,” he said from his...
WFAA
Texas man battling two forms of cancer while raising awareness about disease, mental health
AUSTIN, Texas — Steve Dombeck's journey with cancer has led him to give back to the community and raise awareness about mental health for patients. Dombeck said he considers himself unbreakable. It's been his motto since he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer, leukemia and multiple myeloma in 2015.
