Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops
Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
UK-based FinTech Paysend Thursday (Sept. 15) announced in a press release the launch of Instant Account Payments which allow consumers and businesses to send instant cross-border payments between accounts up to a value of $100,000 to just $1 per payment. Paysend users can now send payments using the firm’s global...
Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions
Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform
Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
Today in B2B Payments: B2Bs Book Triple Play of Fund Raisings in Tight Market
Today in B2B payments, Axle Payments, GETIDA and Candis announce they’ve raised funds to scale their B2B solutions. Plus, BigCommerce brings cryptocurrency payment solutions to clients in select countries. Freight and logistics financial enablement platform Axle Payments is rebranding itself as Denim following the close of a $126 million...
FinTech Kyriba Debuts AI-Powered Cash Management Platform
Software-as-a-service FinTech Kyriba has added an artificial intelligence cash-management tool to its array of cloud-based finance and information technology tools, the company announced last Thursday (Sept. 15). The tool, called Cash Management AI, uses data science to predict cash availability “with increased speed, control and reliability,” the announcement stated, and...
Report: FinTech CRED to Invest in P2P Lending Platform LiquiLoans
Credit card bill payment platform CRED is reportedly planning to invest $10 million in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform LiquiLoans. With the investment, CRED would acquire a minority stake, LiquiLoans would be valued at $200 million and the two companies would form a strategic alliance, expanding upon their existing relationship, Inc42 reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a statement from CRED.
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Could Earn $1.2B From Higher Interest, Analyst Says
Celsius, the cryptocurrency lender that filed in July to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code, on September 16 asked a court for permission to conduct business-as-usual sales of its stablecoins. A proposed order the company filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York stated, in part that the court would be: “permitting the Debtors to continue to sell stablecoin consistent with past practice and in the ordinary course of the Debtors’ business.”
Botkeeper, Expensify Partner to Streamline Receipt Management
Automated corporate bookkeeping platform Botkeeper has partnered with expense management, invoicing and payments super app Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. With this deal, Expensify and its ExpensifyApproved! Partner Program join the Botkeeper marketplace partner system, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release. “Expensify partnered with Botkeeper to free...
NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies
Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
Instant Payments, Stablecoins Sit Atop Treasury Dept’s Innovation Agenda
After six months of work, the U.S. Treasury Department has released a trio of reports on cryptocurrency policy, and instant payments are high on the agenda. In the first of them, “The Future of Money and Payments,” the government looked at both the current state of payments and recent innovations, most notably real-time payments tools like the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming FedNow system and The Clearing House’s RTP network, as well as potential innovations that cryptocurrency stablecoins could bring.
SEC’s Gensler Says Staking May Turn Crypto Into Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said Ethereum’s long awaited “Merge” could turn the cryptocurrency into a security, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote. Gary Gensler, SEC chair, has said cryptocurrencies that “stake” their coins could now pass a test used by courts to determine if they’re securities. Called the Howey test, it looks into whether investors expect to a return from the work of third parties.
Today in Crypto: Epic Games Lists First NFT Game; Coinbase Debuts US Politician Crypto Scorecard
The marketplace for Epic Games has listed its first NFT Web3 title, Mythical Games’ “Blankos Block Party,” a Coindesk report said Thursday (Sept. 15). “Blankos Block Party” is a free multiplayer game that works with digital vinyl toys called Blankos, which are NFTs that can be bought, upgraded and sold in the game.
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans
Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman
Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms
B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Treasury Crypto Reports Long on Detail, Short on Urgency
Anyone expecting the blueprints for legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies from the three reports the Treasury Department released Friday (Sept. 16) will be sorely disappointed. While extensive, the reports produced in line with President Biden’s March 10 executive order on cryptocurrencies and digital assets don’t provide many specific recommendations or policy...
