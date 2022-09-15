ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

First Street and Main Street under construction starting Saturday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Milestone Contractors North says First Street and Main Street will both be milled on Saturday, September 17, and paved on Monday, September 20. Traffic will be maintained during the process, motorists are asked to use an alternate route to ensure safety for workers within these areas.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch

The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Indiana Avenue bridge closed September 20 for inspection

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Indiana Avenue bridge over the Elkhart River will be closed on September 20 for inspection. The inspection should be completed in one day, according to the city. Traffic will be diverted at Chicago and River avenues.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Library to host 2000s Trivia Night

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library is set to host a 2000s Trivia Night on September 30. Teams must consist of two to six members and all participants have to be 18 or older. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. and will cover pop...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair

WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

2022 class of inductees announced for South Bend Community Hall of Fame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Alumni Association officially announced on Saturday the 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. Inductees include: Ambassador to the Holy See, Joseph Donnelly, Alfred J. Guillamue, Jr., Ph.D., Jon and Sonja Laidig, Edward Levy, Muffet McGraw, Patrick and BJ Magley and Roberta Spencer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, South Packerton Road, south of East CR 600S, Claypool. Driver: Grace T. Prater, 18, West SR 14, Silver Lake. Prater’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $5,000. 6:49 a.m. Friday, Sept....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

State's largest licensed marijuana event to take place in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – The state’s largest liscensed marijuana event takes place in Cassopolis today!. High Indotainment, a local cannabis company is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds from 3-10pm. The event is the first of its kind for High Indotainment, with an upwards...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

Annual sunflower contest honors memory of beloved son

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A 7-year-old boy died just before he could make it to the annual La Porte Sunflower Fair. Each year, a contest at the fair honors his memory. Even as Wyatt Wilke became ill, he was hoping to make it to the annual fair. Wilke died...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Walk for Hope raises awareness for suicide prevention in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. --- The League for Encouraging Empowerment held their second annual Walk for Hope Sunday afternoon in Cass County for suicide prevention awareness. The walk went through downtown Cassopolis and ended at Stone Lake to hear from local mental health professionals about the resources available in Cass County. The...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Nappanee neighbors say high speeds are nothing new on State Road 19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A new report from the Elkhart Sheriff reveals high speeds were a big factor in the crash that killed Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, her staffers Zachary Potts and Emma Thompson, and Nappanee resident Edith Schmucker. New details in the crash investigation reveal the driver, Potts, was...
NAPPANEE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Details of Walorski Accident Revealed

(Elkhart County, IN) - More light has been shed on the cause of the August 3 crash in Elkhart County that claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up the investigation of the accident. According to an eyewitness, police say...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
nd.edu

South Bend offers free, pre-approved house plans with input from Notre Dame

Last summer, interns with the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Civic Innovation (CCI), in collaboration with the University’s Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate (FIRE), helped evaluate the historical pattern of residential development in South Bend to illustrate how prototypes for new infill housing might fit into existing neighborhoods — part of a plan to offer pre-approved building plans to prospective homebuyers and developers free of charge.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
ELKHART, IN

