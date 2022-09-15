Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
abc57.com
First Street and Main Street under construction starting Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Milestone Contractors North says First Street and Main Street will both be milled on Saturday, September 17, and paved on Monday, September 20. Traffic will be maintained during the process, motorists are asked to use an alternate route to ensure safety for workers within these areas.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
abc57.com
Indiana Avenue bridge closed September 20 for inspection
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Indiana Avenue bridge over the Elkhart River will be closed on September 20 for inspection. The inspection should be completed in one day, according to the city. Traffic will be diverted at Chicago and River avenues.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Library to host 2000s Trivia Night
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library is set to host a 2000s Trivia Night on September 30. Teams must consist of two to six members and all participants have to be 18 or older. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. and will cover pop...
abc57.com
Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
22 WSBT
Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair
WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
abc57.com
Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
abc57.com
2022 class of inductees announced for South Bend Community Hall of Fame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Alumni Association officially announced on Saturday the 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. Inductees include: Ambassador to the Holy See, Joseph Donnelly, Alfred J. Guillamue, Jr., Ph.D., Jon and Sonja Laidig, Edward Levy, Muffet McGraw, Patrick and BJ Magley and Roberta Spencer.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, South Packerton Road, south of East CR 600S, Claypool. Driver: Grace T. Prater, 18, West SR 14, Silver Lake. Prater’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $5,000. 6:49 a.m. Friday, Sept....
WNDU
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a new way to stay in shape in Berrien County, and it doesn’t cost anything to use!. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight.
abc57.com
State's largest licensed marijuana event to take place in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – The state’s largest liscensed marijuana event takes place in Cassopolis today!. High Indotainment, a local cannabis company is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds from 3-10pm. The event is the first of its kind for High Indotainment, with an upwards...
abc57.com
Annual sunflower contest honors memory of beloved son
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A 7-year-old boy died just before he could make it to the annual La Porte Sunflower Fair. Each year, a contest at the fair honors his memory. Even as Wyatt Wilke became ill, he was hoping to make it to the annual fair. Wilke died...
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
abc57.com
Walk for Hope raises awareness for suicide prevention in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. --- The League for Encouraging Empowerment held their second annual Walk for Hope Sunday afternoon in Cass County for suicide prevention awareness. The walk went through downtown Cassopolis and ended at Stone Lake to hear from local mental health professionals about the resources available in Cass County. The...
abc57.com
Nappanee neighbors say high speeds are nothing new on State Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A new report from the Elkhart Sheriff reveals high speeds were a big factor in the crash that killed Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, her staffers Zachary Potts and Emma Thompson, and Nappanee resident Edith Schmucker. New details in the crash investigation reveal the driver, Potts, was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Details of Walorski Accident Revealed
(Elkhart County, IN) - More light has been shed on the cause of the August 3 crash in Elkhart County that claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up the investigation of the accident. According to an eyewitness, police say...
nd.edu
South Bend offers free, pre-approved house plans with input from Notre Dame
Last summer, interns with the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Civic Innovation (CCI), in collaboration with the University’s Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate (FIRE), helped evaluate the historical pattern of residential development in South Bend to illustrate how prototypes for new infill housing might fit into existing neighborhoods — part of a plan to offer pre-approved building plans to prospective homebuyers and developers free of charge.
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
