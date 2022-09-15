Read full article on original website
TRUTH4U
3d ago
Don't blame this on gangs. We've had gangs forever and it's never been this bad........... It is the Democrats and the people who vote Democrat.
3
Dawn Keyballs
3d ago
He should play “ what do these things have in common“. Murders, violent crime, Car Jackings, Assault??? And then ignore the obvious answer so we can have the same conversation year after year after year
2
wbrc.com
BPD hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department posted several drug busts this week. In a tweet, the department said disputes over drugs have led to many people using guns to solve disagreements. With the rise in crime, they’re hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street.
wvtm13.com
Family and friends seek answers, justice 4 months after murder of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's been nearly 4 months since UAB researcher David Westbrook was shot and killed in Birmingham's Woodlawn community. Watch the video above to hear from a close friend about the search for answers and justice.
wbrc.com
Homicides up nearly 40% in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up nearly 40 percent in Birmingham compared to this time last year. In September 2021, there had only been 73 murders by this time. So far this year, 102 people have been killed in Birmingham. Birmingham Police were able to arrest four different suspects...
wvtm13.com
Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
wvtm13.com
Jasper PD arrests one suspect, continues manhunt for second suspect
JASPER, Ala. — The Jasper Police Department was involved in a manhunt on Sunday evening. One person was arrested and another remains on the loose. Watch the video above for the latest information from authorities.
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism
This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
wbrc.com
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
wbrc.com
Mother says she wants retaliation killings to stop after son gunned down outside Homewood ATM
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are still searching for the killer they said attacked and ambushed 35-year old Justin Hendrix at an ATM on Sunday, September 11. Police said Hendrix was shot multiple times and they believe it was a targeted attack. Hendrix was at church with his mother,...
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Shelby Reporter
Another arrest has been made involving the shooting near Leeds
LEEDS– Another arrest has been made for a case involving a shooting that happened near Leeds Thursday evening, Aug. 31. On Friday, Sept. 16 investigators arrested 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson of Goodwater. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Dickerson is currently...
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
wbrc.com
Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City. The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities. One firefighter had a heat related injury. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
thewestsidegazette.com
On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
wbrc.com
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble
This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
Arrest made in connection to August shooting on 66th Street South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]
Birmingham man arrested in deadly July shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Birmingham Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting back in July.
