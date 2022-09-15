Read full article on original website
KEYC
MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Other free events...
50th annual Mahkato Wacipi attracts thousands of people from all backgrounds
MANKATO, Minn. -- A historically significant Wacipi, in its 50th year."I dance fancy shawl and jingle, and I'm gonna be walking around, eating a lot," said Aven Schnitker, a fourth grader and dancer at the pow-wow.Over 40 vendors filled Land of Memories Park, with many more on the waiting list.People from all backgrounds - an estimated weekend total of 7,000 - from as far as Alaska."[People] should come and check it out because I like people checking out my culture," said Schnitker.This pow-wow memorializes the 160th anniversary of the Dakota 38 massacre, the largest mass execution in U.S. history."People say...
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
mnprairieroots.com
So much to do this weekend in the Faribault area
Tags: car show, celebrations, community activities, country churches, events, Faribault, Faribault Harley-Davidson Anniversary Bash, flea market, food, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Minnesota, Montgomery, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, music, Northfield, Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market, rural Nerstrand, Spirit Fest, Valley Grove churches, Valley Grove Country Social. IF EVER THERE...
KEYC
Suicide survivors share advocacy at mile-walk event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its third annual Out of the Darkness walk at Sibley Park. The event raises money and awareness for mental health struggles and suicide prevention. Local A.F.S.P. leaders coordinated Saturday’s event in an effort to foster community for those affected...
KEYC
Food Friday: Eagle’s Nest
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday serves up a bit of a challenge. It’s one that’s drawn people from all over the world right to a restaurant in Eagle Lake.
KEYC
GAC falls in heartbreaker to UW-Stout
Showers and storms remain in the forecast for the overnight and into Sunday morning. Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV.
New Prague Times
Proud grand marshal of the parade
Grand Marshal Julie Bisek, center, beams at the crowd during the Parade of Farm Pride in New Prague on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bisek was excited to be this year’s grand marshal for the annual parade held during Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. The day continued with food, beverages, a variety of vendors, bounce houses and the varsity softball and volleyball tournaments. Dozinky will conclude with the Variety Show at 7 p.m. at the New Prague High School auditorium. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
KEYC
Play of the Night: Fall Week 3
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan...
KEYC
Construction underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it’s getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town’s growing entertainment and sports scenes. “We have about $11 million in...
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
KEYC
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
KEYC
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
KEYC
KEYC
Community invited to open house to review community investment plan for 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato invites the public to join an upcoming open house to review Mankato’s community investment plan for 2023. C.I.P. was developed to identify and prioritize major city improvements through public opinion. All proposed projects include resurfacing roads, updating parks, reconstructing, and enhancing...
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety seeking information involving Echo St. shooting suspect
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Police say the shooting victim and Mohamed are known to each other. Mohamed is 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs160 pounds. He was last...
Faribault County Register
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23
Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
Southern Minnesota News
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
KEYC
MNSU handball players train with world champion handball player Killian Carroll
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Killian Carroll, a world champion handball player, met up with the Maverick handball team on Saturday for a day of handball competing and training. “Here, they have great players to coach, and that’s a rare opportunity to work with great athletes and great players,” said professional handball player and champion Killian Carroll. “And just help them along their journey, because a lot of people have helped me through my journey.”
KEYC
Pack The Stands takes center stage at Caswell North Soccer Complex
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East and Mankato West soccer teams clashed at the Caswell North Soccer Complex for the 16th annual Pack The Stands. Thrilling match-up in game one between the boys teams. Game ends in a 1-1 draw after overtime. In the girls game, Mankato East won...
