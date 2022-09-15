A look ahead to ‘Overtime’ and week 4 of the high school football season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber provide a preview of the high school football action this weekend in the Rockford area and what’s to come on their half-hour ‘Overtime’ show seen live Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39…that start time could slide back a bit depending on how long the MLB game on Fox runs that night).
Big games this week included Byron at Genoa-Kingston, Stillman Valley at Dixon, Forreston at Dakota and Harlem at Guilford.
To view our preview watch the media player above.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0