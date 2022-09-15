ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

A look ahead to ‘Overtime’ and week 4 of the high school football season

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber provide a preview of the high school football action this weekend in the Rockford area and what’s to come on their half-hour ‘Overtime’ show seen live Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39…that start time could slide back a bit depending on how long the MLB game on Fox runs that night).

Big games this week included Byron at Genoa-Kingston, Stillman Valley at Dixon, Forreston at Dakota and Harlem at Guilford.

To view our preview watch the media player above.

