3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
gsabusiness.com
National park-inspired boutique hotel officially opens
After nearly eight years and about $100 million, The Grand Bohemian Lodge initiated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The lodge is the first of its kind for developer The Kessler Collection. Grand Bohemians are part of the Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection, specifically the Kessler Portfolio. From start...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Vinings at Brushy Creek to break ground
Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable housing, will break ground on Vinings at Brushy Creek in Greer on Sept. 21 at 9 a.m., the organization announced Sept. 14. The $25 million development at 3418 Brushy Creek Road will feature 120 family units offering the following floor...
greenvillejournal.com
Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest to return to Greenville
The second annual Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest will be held Oct. 23 in Greenville. From 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the free event, which is presented by the Clemson University MBA program, will showcase 21 musical performances from 10 porches in the Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood. The festival will feature performances by:. MAXXGood$. Say...
deltanews.tv
BLUES FEST FOR WEB 1
The 45th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival has begun in downtown Greenville. Thousands of people are in attendance. This is the longest continuously running blues festival in the United States.
The Post and Courier
Grand Bohemian Lodge, overlooking Greenville's centerpiece falls, cuts the ribbon
GREENVILLE — A $100 million project that was three years in the making celebrated its opening Sept. 15 as the Grand Bohemian Lodge welcomed visitors to a hotel seen as a new eastern gateway to this city's Falls Park. “This is an amazing example of vision and excellence,” Mayor...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina auction house sets world record with sale of 'holy grail' antique sign
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville-based auction house just set a new world record after selling what's being called the "holy grail" of antique signs. In a late August auction at the Donaldson Center, Richmond Auctions sold a gasoline sign from the 1920s for $1.5 million, shattering the previous record of $400,000.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
traveltasteandtour.com
Anderson County Museum
From one room and humble beginnings to more than 12,000 square feet of gallery space, the award-winning Anderson County Museum (ACM) has been sharing the history of Anderson County and South Carolina since 1983. As a collecting museum with 25,000 plus artifacts, there is always something new to discover! From transportation and mercantile to textiles and education, you can explore and learn. As a key element in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Upstate South Carolina, our gallery boasts an environment of inclusion where diverse audiences find meaning in our shared past and have healthy discussions about history.
recordpatriot.com
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
The Post and Courier
Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open
GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come. Lewis Barbecue is open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on Rutherford...
my40.tv
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
my40.tv
Drop off Styrofoam, electronics, batteries & more at this 'Hard to Recycle' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County Solid Waste is partnering with the local nonprofit, Asheville GreenWorks, for a Hard to Recycle event at Blue Ridge Community College Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may drop off packaging and food grade Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), books, shredded paper,...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Two Upstate schools named Blue Ribbon Award Winners
Five schools around South Carolina have garnered national honors, two of them from here in the Upstate. Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville and Mitchell Road in Elementary in Greenville are those two.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
golaurens.com
Laurens CPW approves fee changes, stipends for cell phone usage by employees
At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items. The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
gsabizwire.com
Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
hendersonville.com
Celebrate the Annual Monarch Migration in Hendersonville
Mid-September through early October is the best time to watch for migrating monarch butterflies in our area. To celebrate this wondrous natural phenomenon, two educational programs are being hosted in Hendersonville, sponsored by Hendersonville’s Bee City USA program. Estela Romero, international monarch expert and educator from the town of...
