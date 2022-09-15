Read full article on original website
3 Austin companies make Forbes list of best employers in Texas
A new list from Forbes and Statista places three Austin-based companies among the state’s major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three were tech companies, including Google (No. 14), Dell Technologies (No. 29), and NXP Semiconductors (No. 30). NASA...
Austin icon Kendra Scott talks new memoir, shining career, and Texas roots
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, a returning guest shark on the upcoming season of Shark Tank, and she's about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love.
Original TV series Jewish Foodie explores Austin in 2 episodes
It’s not exactly Brooklyn down here, but Texas has a few claims to Jewish food fame. An original TV series, Jewish Foodie, explores some of those Southwestern-Semitic phenomena in a two-episode arc dedicated just to Texas. The 10-episode series by the Ruderman Family Foundation — with dual missions to...
Luxe downtown Austin hotel pops the cork on caviar and bubbles bar
Austin has just added one more speakeasy-style space to its repertoire. Tucked into a semi-private space in the Fairmont Austin, Room 725 Champagne & Caviar is a new destination for downtown luxury. “Room 725 is delighted to provide a new, uniquely luxurious experience in Austin through our curated selection,” says...
The London bar that revolutionized shuffleboard is electrifying Austin
Shuffleboard isn’t usually the focus of the evening — or anything, really — but that’s the point: It’s unobtrusive enough to schedule just about any outing around it. Electric Shuffle, a bar and games venue out of London, is coming to Austin to hold that space and more this fall.
Downtown hot spot ATX Cocina debuts sister restaurant in Austin's Arboretum
One of downtown Austin's favorite hot spots just welcomed a new sibling: Bulevar Mexican Kitchen is the sister concept to ATX Cocina, and is now open at 9400 Arboretum Blvd. Bulevar is the newest project from Guy + Larry Restaurants, the team behind Roaring Fork, Salty Sow, Tumble 22, J Carver’s, and Red Ash, in addition to ATX Cocina. Sourcing from leading purveyors and utilizing a wood-fired grill, the restaurant celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken, and heirloom vegetables — all sourced from leading purveyors and wood-grilled over live coals.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: San Francisco ramen shop noodles into town
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. One of the most popular of many San Francisco ramen restaurants, Marufuku Ramen,...
Austinites invited to sign book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II this week
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Texans joined those around the world in mourning the death of the longest-serving monarch in United Kingdom’s history. Now, those wishing to express their condolences in written form are invited to sign a book of condolences coming to Austin on Thursday, September 15.
Schlitterbahn slides into 24th straight year as world’s best waterpark
Texans already knew that Schlitterbahn is one of the state's best waterparks, and the company's flagship waterpark in New Braunfels is on a bit of a hot streak. For the 24th year in a row, Amusement Today has named Schlitterbahn New Braunfels the world’s best waterpark as part of the publication’s Golden Ticket Awards program.
North Austin shopping destination debuts 5 new tenants in food, fashion, and furniture
As Austin grows, it works to balance new, much-demanded chains with old community gathering places. Places like The Domain and its neighbor Domain Northside give those changes a place to let downtown breathe while making sure Austin stays up to speed. Domain Northside recently added five businesses to its offerings,...
Former Longhorn and pro football star transforms reading spaces in AISD
There’s much to discover at the library, and now Austin Independent School District kids are getting a specially dedicated space, thanks to the Defend the Dream Foundation. Derrick Johnson, a former Texas Longhorn who played with the Kansas City Chiefs and garnered prestige in both positions, started Defend the Dream in 2012 to connect low-income and inner city youths with better resources and opportunities. He moved back to Austin in 2019, and committed to supporting the nonprofit even further.
Austin goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show
The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Saturday, December 24, as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
Austin restaurant sizzles as best diner in Texas, says food website
Austin serves up a virtual buffet of diners that whip up breakfast, brunch, lunch, and even dinner. But only one of those diners can lay claim to being the best in Texas, at least in the estimation of one food website. Lovefood.com just crowned the best diner in each state,...
Prickle of baby porcupines arrives at Austin Nature and Science Center
KVUE — There are new residents at the Austin Nature and Science Center: a prickle of baby porcupines. The prickle — which is a group of three or more porcupines — has taken up residency in the newly renovated Small Worlds Exhibit at the center, located at 2389 Stratford Drive.
Barton Creek: Homes for every taste and style, with activities to go with
--- Sixth-generation native Texan Debbie Lowe has lived in Austin for more than 20 years with her husband Chris, who is a native Austinite. Chris and Debbie, with some other partners, began building spec homes in the Barton Creek neighborhoods in 2013. But it was when her close friends asked...
Austin bar pops the cork on 2 immersive fairytale cocktail experiences
Falling through a mirror or being held hostage in a castle is, frankly, a lot of commitment. But getting dressed for another casual bar night is, on the other hand, a little boring. Wanderlust Wines is teaming up with local events company Hidden to host two fantastical pop-ups that will turn a simple night out into a celebration of whimsy. And you can’t beat the glassware in these two stories.
Embrace the fall with these 8 enticing Austin exhibits
With the summer behind us (on the calendar at least), the arts in Austin beckon with exhibits to entice all sensibilities and seduce the senses. Starting with major star power, the Harry Ransom Center reveals their Robert Di Niro collection encapsulating costumes, props, film, and video in the exhibit, “Stories to Tell.” Meanwhile 28,000 stemmed spheres subtly lit by solar powered fiber-optics will illuminate the Arboretum at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center with Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light.” From works by the first female industrial photographer of India on display at Link & Pin, to artist Jenn Hassin who transforms military uniforms and more into beautiful, raw memorials, there is much to sustain the soul artistically this September.
2 Austin hot spots land on Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval, including two in Austin:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines.
Austin's El Arroyo cooks up Texas expansion, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin’s iconic Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo cooks up Texas expansion. The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant plans to have five Texas restaurants open or under construction in the next three years.
Texas Book Festival uncovers full literary lineup for 2022 event
With less than two months before the Texas Book Festival makes its fully in-person return this fall, the anticipation is building like your favorite thriller novel. After announcing the keynotes earlier this summer (including Omar Epps, Angie Cruz, Sandra Brown, David George Haskell, Michaela Goade, and more), the TBF released its full author lineup on Wednesday, September 7.
