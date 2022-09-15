ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Broncos provide update on Jerry Jeudy after exiting game with injury

The Denver Broncos’ offense struggled massively in the first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and an early injury to Jerry Jeudy only made matters worse. Jeudy exited in the first half after sustaining a shoulder injury. After getting examined by the Broncos’ medical staff, Jeudy is officially questionable to return to the game, […] The post Broncos provide update on Jerry Jeudy after exiting game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ Joe Flacco, Robert Saleh claim Nick Chubb decision spurred Week 2 comeback win vs. Browns

The New York Jets won their first game of the 2022 NFL season in improbable fashion Sunday, rallying for a 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns. And Jets quarterback Joe Flacco and coach Robert Saleh agreed that a decision made by Browns running back Nick Chubb set the wheels in motion for their comeback. With […] The post Jets’ Joe Flacco, Robert Saleh claim Nick Chubb decision spurred Week 2 comeback win vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker on Sunday. They trailed the Baltimore Ravens 28-7 entering the fourth quarter and came back to win 42-38. In the process, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went absolutely bananas in the win. Hill finished with 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, his teammate Jaylen […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Question Mark#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nbc Sports Edge Football
Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury

Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans

A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll’s eye-opening reason for playing Kenny Golladay just 2 snaps vs. Panthers

Kenny Golladay has quickly become a forgotten man in the NFL. The New York Giants are paying him big money, but they have barely played him this season. Against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Golladay even only saw two snaps — total. That was the entirety of Golladay’s exposure in Week 2, and it doesn’t […] The post Brian Daboll’s eye-opening reason for playing Kenny Golladay just 2 snaps vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus explains controversial Justin Fields play call on 4th down vs. Packers

With 8:13 left in the Bears-Packers game Sunday night and the Bears down 24-10, Chicago made a head-scratching play call on fourth-and-goal that virtually ended any chance of coming back. The Bears called a quarterback run for Justin Fields from the shotgun with the Bears inches from the goal line instead of either lining up […] The post Bears coach Matt Eberflus explains controversial Justin Fields play call on 4th down vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Dolphins: 3 takeaways from Week 2 win vs. Ravens

An incredible comeback victory from the Miami Dolphins occurred in Baltimore against the Ravens during Sunday’s Week 2 action. Miami trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter before mounting an unreal comeback to pull off a 42-38 win, so it’s time for some major Dolphins takeaways from this thriller.
Baker Mayfield’s strong statement on Panthers despite falling to 0-2

The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season following a disappointing loss against the New York Giants. Quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the Panthers’ poor start to the season after the loss, and he suggested the team is close to where it needs to be. Via Ellis L. Williams of The Observer, Mayfield offered some optimism about the Panthers despite taking another L on Sunday.
‘I would be booing myself’: Nathaniel Hackett’s shocking take on Broncos fans booing home team vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos finally got their first win of the Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett era in Week 2, but it wasn’t pretty. Facing a lowly Houston Texans squad, the offense once again struggled to score in the red zone. They only managed one touchdown in the entire game: not a great sign against a team that […] The post ‘I would be booing myself’: Nathaniel Hackett’s shocking take on Broncos fans booing home team vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruce Arians caught up in Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore fight drama

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers grinded out a tough 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 to push their record to 2-0 on the season. One of the biggest storylines from the game was a fight between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore that resulted in both star players getting ejected. Among the people somehow involved in the fight was former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.
