Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ immediate reaction to blowing 35-14 lead to Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are likely shell shocked after blowing a 21-p0int fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. They led 28-7 entering the final quarter. Yet, Tua Tagovailoa engineered a massive comeback that saw the Dolphins pull off the upset, 42-38. After the game, Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark...
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word reaction to photoshopped photo of him with soda, popcorn at Ravens press conference
Lamar Jackson recently held a press conference where he announced that he is done talking about his Baltimore Ravens contract. However, a photoshopped image emerged from the press conference as well. Jackson shared a hilarious response to the photoshopped image on Twitter. “Boy been eating good,” Lamar Jackson wrote.
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Broncos provide update on Jerry Jeudy after exiting game with injury
The Denver Broncos’ offense struggled massively in the first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and an early injury to Jerry Jeudy only made matters worse. Jeudy exited in the first half after sustaining a shoulder injury. After getting examined by the Broncos’ medical staff, Jeudy is officially questionable to return to the game, […] The post Broncos provide update on Jerry Jeudy after exiting game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ Joe Flacco, Robert Saleh claim Nick Chubb decision spurred Week 2 comeback win vs. Browns
The New York Jets won their first game of the 2022 NFL season in improbable fashion Sunday, rallying for a 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns. And Jets quarterback Joe Flacco and coach Robert Saleh agreed that a decision made by Browns running back Nick Chubb set the wheels in motion for their comeback. With […] The post Jets’ Joe Flacco, Robert Saleh claim Nick Chubb decision spurred Week 2 comeback win vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker on Sunday. They trailed the Baltimore Ravens 28-7 entering the fourth quarter and came back to win 42-38. In the process, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went absolutely bananas in the win. Hill finished with 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, his teammate Jaylen […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins snap truly insane mark with incredible comeback win vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins not only pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the young NFL season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. They also made history in the process. Miami trailed by 21 points at halftime, managing to score just seven points as...
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury
Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL・
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll’s eye-opening reason for playing Kenny Golladay just 2 snaps vs. Panthers
Kenny Golladay has quickly become a forgotten man in the NFL. The New York Giants are paying him big money, but they have barely played him this season. Against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Golladay even only saw two snaps — total. That was the entirety of Golladay’s exposure in Week 2, and it doesn’t […] The post Brian Daboll’s eye-opening reason for playing Kenny Golladay just 2 snaps vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus explains controversial Justin Fields play call on 4th down vs. Packers
With 8:13 left in the Bears-Packers game Sunday night and the Bears down 24-10, Chicago made a head-scratching play call on fourth-and-goal that virtually ended any chance of coming back. The Bears called a quarterback run for Justin Fields from the shotgun with the Bears inches from the goal line instead of either lining up […] The post Bears coach Matt Eberflus explains controversial Justin Fields play call on 4th down vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Eberflus invokes 24-hour rule on Bears after disastrous loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not denying his players time to reflect on their Week 2 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but he wants it done in 24 hours. The new Bears tactician invoked the 24-hour rule on the team following their embarrassing 27-10...
Miami Dolphins: 3 takeaways from Week 2 win vs. Ravens
An incredible comeback victory from the Miami Dolphins occurred in Baltimore against the Ravens during Sunday’s Week 2 action. Miami trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter before mounting an unreal comeback to pull off a 42-38 win, so it’s time for some major Dolphins takeaways from this thriller.
Baker Mayfield’s strong statement on Panthers despite falling to 0-2
The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season following a disappointing loss against the New York Giants. Quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the Panthers’ poor start to the season after the loss, and he suggested the team is close to where it needs to be. Via Ellis L. Williams of The Observer, Mayfield offered some optimism about the Panthers despite taking another L on Sunday.
‘I would be booing myself’: Nathaniel Hackett’s shocking take on Broncos fans booing home team vs. Texans
The Denver Broncos finally got their first win of the Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett era in Week 2, but it wasn’t pretty. Facing a lowly Houston Texans squad, the offense once again struggled to score in the red zone. They only managed one touchdown in the entire game: not a great sign against a team that […] The post ‘I would be booing myself’: Nathaniel Hackett’s shocking take on Broncos fans booing home team vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruce Arians caught up in Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore fight drama
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers grinded out a tough 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 to push their record to 2-0 on the season. One of the biggest storylines from the game was a fight between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore that resulted in both star players getting ejected. Among the people somehow involved in the fight was former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.
Report: NFL to Consider Suspension of Evans, Lattimore After Brawl
The Buccaneers and Saints players were ejected from Sunday’s game after getting into an altercation on the field.
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
