Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Related
Indianapolis man accused of day care shooting has history of domestic violence against mother of his son
INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Indianapolis day care facility Friday morning has a history of domestic abuse against the mother of his 1-year-old son. Police have 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, of Indianapolis, in custody on two warrants from previous domestic violence incidents...
cbs4indy.com
New Palestine man accused of firing handgun outside of home while youth baseball teams played nearby
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Palestine man was arrested after police say he fired a gun multiple times outside of his home while Little League baseball games were playing nearby. According to court documents, several people called police on Friday, September 16 to report shots fired at a...
WISH-TV
53-year-old man arrested for murder of woman who died at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest had been made for the murder of a woman who died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Thursday night, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Brian Fox, 53, within hours for his alleged role...
Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her'
The man accused of killing a woman as she dropped off her children at an Indianapolis daycare on Friday has a criminal history, according to court records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Bicyclist hit and killed in Boone County
A Zionsville man was killed while riding his bicycle in Boone County. Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Woman arrested in for hitting and killing man on …. Person is killed in motorcycle crash. Person critically hurt in stabbing. Vigil honors slain mother, warns against domestic …
wrtv.com
Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs
FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers. Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.
cbs4indy.com
Suspect found guilty in deadly 2020 Brownsburg shooting that stemmed from gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A jury found a man guilty in connection with the murder of a Hendricks County teenager in December 2020. Kamarion Moody was convicted of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the shooting death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. Moody’s...
WIBC.com
Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other
INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 59
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police
A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. https://cbs4indy.com/news/impd-person-taken-to-hospital-after-officer-involved-shooting/
WLFI.com
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
The officer confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a...
cbs4indy.com
Warren Central student accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend faces battery charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A Warren Central High School student accused of assaulting a fellow student is facing battery charges. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a student was assaulted Tuesday by her former boyfriend. She was provided with medical treatment. A police report shows that the suspect, a 17-year-old, was...
ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
cbs4indy.com
‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy police pursuit ends in fatal crash on I-465, killing 1 and injuring others
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning on I-465 southbound after the subject of a police pursuit began driving the wrong way at mile marker 12. According to police, a vehicle pursuit is what led to the crash however it was called...
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A student was tased after a fight broke out at the end of a Marion County high school homecoming dance Saturday night. At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot that, Perry Township Schools said, was started by a student not enrolled in the school district.
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0