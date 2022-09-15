ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Fishers, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fishers, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bicyclist hit and killed in Boone County

A Zionsville man was killed while riding his bicycle in Boone County. Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Woman arrested in for hitting and killing man on …. Person is killed in motorcycle crash. Person critically hurt in stabbing. Vigil honors slain mother, warns against domestic …
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other

INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Curtis Williams
Fox 59

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Suspect in deadly daycare shooting shot by police

A suspect in Friday morning’s deadly shooting outside of a daycare was shot by police Friday in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. https://cbs4indy.com/news/impd-person-taken-to-hospital-after-officer-involved-shooting/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

