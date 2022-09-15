Trade representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hosted an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Ministerial meeting in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 8-9. This was the first in-person ministerial meeting — there were virtual meetings with 13 Indo-Pacific partners earlier this year after President Biden officially launched the IPEF to develop a high-standard and inclusive economic framework to reenter the Asian trade architecture.

