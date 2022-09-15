Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Photography
The annual Martha's Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Kids Derby brought families to the Oak Bluffs Steamship wharf early Sunday morning. Even before the sun had risen, the two hour fishing competittion was underway.
vineyardgazette.com
Young Anglers Have Their Time in the Limelight
Cars were parked in a long line outside the Oak Bluffs Steamship Authority terminal early Sunday morning, as families waited for the gates to the pier to open. But they weren’t here to catch a ferry, not at this hour. Instead, bundled in sweatshirts and holding fishing rods, lures...
vineyardgazette.com
Families Gather in Support at Ceremony of Remembrance
On Saturday afternoon at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial 49 new stones honoring a child’s life were added to the 998 stones encircling the lighthouse, and 49 grieving families were greeted with open arms. Everyone received white carnations to place upon the stone memorializing their child. Many brought...
vineyardgazette.com
East Chop House Demolition Denied by MVC
The owners of a 147-year-old East Chop home had their demolition application denied by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday night. “There’s an authenticity to history and once it’s gone, it’s gone,” said commissioner Ben Robinson. The 8-2 decision was made without prejudice, meaning the applicants...
Comments / 0