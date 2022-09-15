Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place
Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
Las Vegas Aces title heralds new era for franchise and, perhaps, entire WNBA | Opinion
Las Vegas Aces won the franchise's first-ever title and give Davis family its first championship since the Raiders won the Super Bowl in 1984.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas Aces win first-ever WNBA championship
The Las Vegas Aces are bringing their first-ever WNBA championship back to Las Vegas. The Aces took down the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,652 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday night to grab the final series 3-1. The first half included a total of...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
WNBA Finals: How to watch Aces-Sun Game 4 as Las Vegas aims for title, Connecticut tries to force Game 5
The 2022 WNBA Finals continue with a must-win game for the No. 3-seeded Connecticut Sun against the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces on Sunday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Aces lead 2-1. The Finals is a best-of-five series, and if necessary, Game 5 will be in Las Vegas.
Vegas Podcasts Offering $100K To Find Who Killed 2Pac
The death of 2Pac aka Tupac Shakur remains a mystery. A pair of Las Vegas podcasts is offering $100,00 for information on 2pac's killer. The post Vegas Podcasts Offering $100K To Find Who Killed 2Pac appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman have different stances on LIV Golf feud with PGA Tour
In his quest to get LIV Golf to qualify for world ranking points and be more widely accepted in the golf world, CEO Greg Norman said he has "no interest" in reaching a truce with the PGA Tour "because our product is working." But it doesn't sound like everyone playing...
GOLF・
Fox5 KVVU
Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship. “I just knew they...
Yardbarker
Mark Davis chooses his Aces over his Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is skipping his football team's home opener on Sunday to be in Uncasville, Conn., where his Aces are bidding to win the WNBA title, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The Aces hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. A Game 4 win over...
