Oakland, CA

berkeleyside.org

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Full Oakland-San Francisco BART service restored after equipment issues disable trains

SAN FRANCISCO -- Full BART train service between San Francisco and Oakland has been restored Sunday after equipment problems and disabled cars shut down the Transbay Tube.Trouble began around 10:20 a.m. when BART officials tweeted alerting passengers of a 20-minute delay on trains because of an equipment issue.Conditions deteriorated from that point."BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to multiple due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt," officials tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Seek alternate forms of transportation until further notice."Bus bridges were also set up. "A/C Transit is offering mutual aid for Transbay service on...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

In Oakland, closing schools opens questions about a city's soul

OAKLAND - There are few sights more poignant than empty classrooms that should be full, playground basketball courts with no games, a "School Crossing" sign where there is no longer a school. Just breeze-block walls and nearly 100 years of history. Parker Elementary School, in the words of the Oakland...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

‘Roller Boogie’ will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday

Roller skaters will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday for a first-ever, day-long “roller boogie.”. Berkeley will shut down Shattuck Avenue between Allston Way and University Avenue for the event, which will feature four local DJs and roller-skating lessons. There will also be market with “Tarot readings and lotions and potions.”
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro police find dogs safe in owner's stolen SUV

SAN LEANDRO -- San Leandro police were able to reunite a man with his stolen SUV and his two dogs Sunday afternoon.According to a San Leandro post on social media, officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft outside a local restaurant and met with the victim who told them his two dogs, Olivia and Lucy, were in the back of his SUV.Police searched the area for over an hour and located the vehicle which was parked in Oakland.Both dogs were still in the back and were unharmed.It is not known if police have identified or located a suspect at this time.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Large fire erupts next to I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials said a 4-alarm vegetation fire erupted Friday near westbound I-580 in Oakland. The fire broke out about 2 p.m. near Quigley Street and 35th Avenue, which is near a Chevron station and a Farmer Joe's. At least two homes burned in the surrounding Allendale neighborhood, but...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision

Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout

SAN LEANDRO --  A  25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday.  He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
OAKLAND, CA

