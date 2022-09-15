Read full article on original website
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
berkeleyside.org
Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BART service restored in Transbay Tube after equipment issues
Earlier Sunday, BART said service was stopped due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt.
Full Oakland-San Francisco BART service restored after equipment issues disable trains
SAN FRANCISCO -- Full BART train service between San Francisco and Oakland has been restored Sunday after equipment problems and disabled cars shut down the Transbay Tube.Trouble began around 10:20 a.m. when BART officials tweeted alerting passengers of a 20-minute delay on trains because of an equipment issue.Conditions deteriorated from that point."BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to multiple due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt," officials tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Seek alternate forms of transportation until further notice."Bus bridges were also set up. "A/C Transit is offering mutual aid for Transbay service on...
SFGate
In Oakland, closing schools opens questions about a city's soul
OAKLAND - There are few sights more poignant than empty classrooms that should be full, playground basketball courts with no games, a "School Crossing" sign where there is no longer a school. Just breeze-block walls and nearly 100 years of history. Parker Elementary School, in the words of the Oakland...
calmatters.network
Details emerge about deadly motorcycle crash that shut down BART through Oakland for hours during Friday evening commute
A motorcyclist was killed after a collision in which he was ejected from his vehicle onto BART tracks and subsequently hit by a passing train in Oakland, which caused major delays on BART in all directions on Friday during the evening commute. The incident caused BART service to be stopped...
Fire burns through mobile homes, cars in Vallejo
A fire tore through a mobile home park in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, according to a tweet from Vallejo Fire Department.
VIDEO: Oakland house fire sparks overnight
Fire crews responded to a two-alarm residential fire overnight in Oakland, according to a tweet from Oakland Fire Department (OFD).
berkeleyside.org
‘Roller Boogie’ will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday
Roller skaters will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday for a first-ever, day-long “roller boogie.”. Berkeley will shut down Shattuck Avenue between Allston Way and University Avenue for the event, which will feature four local DJs and roller-skating lessons. There will also be market with “Tarot readings and lotions and potions.”
People We Meet: Brindissy Garcia, thrift shop owner
Brindissy Garcia was just a teenager in 1989 when she first arrived in San Francisco from Honduras with her one-year-old son. She dropped out of school and was too young to get hired. But she needed money. Someone at a flea market advised that she buy at the Salvation Army...
San Leandro police find dogs safe in owner's stolen SUV
SAN LEANDRO -- San Leandro police were able to reunite a man with his stolen SUV and his two dogs Sunday afternoon.According to a San Leandro post on social media, officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft outside a local restaurant and met with the victim who told them his two dogs, Olivia and Lucy, were in the back of his SUV.Police searched the area for over an hour and located the vehicle which was parked in Oakland.Both dogs were still in the back and were unharmed.It is not known if police have identified or located a suspect at this time.
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Larkspur and San Leandro locations
The company closed two other Bay Area locations earlier this year.
oaklandside.org
Photos: 4-alarm fire on 35th Avenue damages multiple structures, displacing residents
Oakland firefighters were out in force Friday afternoon responding to several fires along Interstate 580 in East Oakland near the 35th Avenue overpass. The fires, which appeared to have begun on the freeway embankment, quickly spread to houses in the area. Michael Hunt, a spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department,...
berkeleyside.org
‘I hope they don’t call this place a failure’: West Berkeley shelter prepares to close
The West Berkeley Horizon Transitional Village is drawing to a close after opening last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fate of the program, as well as that of the majority of its tenants, is up in the air. Commonly known as the Grayson shelter, the warehouse was converted...
KTVU FOX 2
Large fire erupts next to I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials said a 4-alarm vegetation fire erupted Friday near westbound I-580 in Oakland. The fire broke out about 2 p.m. near Quigley Street and 35th Avenue, which is near a Chevron station and a Farmer Joe's. At least two homes burned in the surrounding Allendale neighborhood, but...
NBC Bay Area
3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision
Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
2 adults, 2 children brought to trauma center after balcony collapses in Daly City
Two adults and two children were hurt Friday when the balcony that they were standing on collapsed, officials said.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
