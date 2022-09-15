ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

WTRF

Motorists pleased with new stop sign onto 16th Street

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of you may have already noticed, but a new stop sign is now up that aims to make the 16th Street onramp safer. Motorists know that it can be difficult to see traffic coming from I-70 west at this onramp, but the stop sign will allow them to take their time before venturing forward. The sign should also improve safety for motorists from I-70 west who are passing the onramp.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Driver involved in crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge has died. Weirton police say 85-year-old George Merkich died Thursday night in the hospital, where he was taken by medical helicopter after the crash. Police said the Weirton resident's Mercedes...
WEIRTON, WV
State
West Virginia State
Brooke County, WV
County
County
Brooke County, WV
WTOV 9

Plans being finalized for New Cumberland Riverfest

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Soon, North River Avenue in New Cumberland will be transformed with vendors, music, and more for the 14th annual New Cumberland Riverfest. From live music to fireworks, there’s an array of activities to do for the whole family. And the fun doesn't stop there.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
wajr.com

Meeting in the works to discuss Bon Vista fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Local officials with Monongalia County and the city of Morgantown are planning to meet to discuss how a future disaster, such as the fire at Bon Vista Apartments earlier this summer, can be avoided in the future. In response to the concerns of victims of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

One person dies in Hancock County crash

One person has died after a crash in Hancock County on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WDTV

String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Traffic
Traffic
Weather
Weather
Politics
Politics
WTRF- 7News

2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County

A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia takes action on abortion and two Ohio Valley cities get new police chiefs: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. A bill that bans abortion in West Virginia, with very few exceptions, was signed by Governor Jim Justice. –> West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law <– The legislation only offers exceptions for rape and incest victims up to eight weeks of pregnancy, […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Metro News

Rainy summer washout pool season in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
MORGANTOWN, WV

