Read full article on original website
Related
Part of Route 250 in Marion County closed next week
Part of US Route 250 will be closed next week for the installation of drainage structures and drainage pipes for the rockfall protection project, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
WTRF
Motorists pleased with new stop sign onto 16th Street
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of you may have already noticed, but a new stop sign is now up that aims to make the 16th Street onramp safer. Motorists know that it can be difficult to see traffic coming from I-70 west at this onramp, but the stop sign will allow them to take their time before venturing forward. The sign should also improve safety for motorists from I-70 west who are passing the onramp.
Metro News
New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
WTOV 9
Driver involved in crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge has died. Weirton police say 85-year-old George Merkich died Thursday night in the hospital, where he was taken by medical helicopter after the crash. Police said the Weirton resident's Mercedes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
Plans being finalized for New Cumberland Riverfest
NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Soon, North River Avenue in New Cumberland will be transformed with vendors, music, and more for the 14th annual New Cumberland Riverfest. From live music to fireworks, there’s an array of activities to do for the whole family. And the fun doesn't stop there.
WTRF
Brooke County Fair wraps up after three days of sunshine and good attendance
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The fair, at Brooke Hills Park, started Friday and featured everything from pony rides to a pie-eating contest to a demolition derby. One event at the county extension booth was called fender blenders, where kids—or adults—could create their own smoothies by using pedal power.
wajr.com
Meeting in the works to discuss Bon Vista fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Local officials with Monongalia County and the city of Morgantown are planning to meet to discuss how a future disaster, such as the fire at Bon Vista Apartments earlier this summer, can be avoided in the future. In response to the concerns of victims of the...
One person dies in Hancock County crash
One person has died after a crash in Hancock County on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
Mountaintop Beverage plans full operations by late ’22 in Morgantown Industrial Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After three years of working with Mountaintop Beverage, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt officially welcomed them to the Morgantown Industrial Park Friday. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. “We’re...
WDTV
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
4 people injured in Fairmont fire
Multiple people were injured early Thursday in a house fire in Marion County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 people life-flighted after crash in Hancock County
A crash in Weirton had two people life-flighted on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, according to […]
Morgantown Police investigate early morning murder
One man is dead and another is in police custody after a fatal shooting in Morgantown early Sunday morning.
West Virginia takes action on abortion and two Ohio Valley cities get new police chiefs: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. A bill that bans abortion in West Virginia, with very few exceptions, was signed by Governor Jim Justice. –> West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law <– The legislation only offers exceptions for rape and incest victims up to eight weeks of pregnancy, […]
Metro News
Rainy summer washout pool season in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
Motorcyclists show up in force to support Miracle League in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The second annual Charity Ride and Car Show for Miracle League took place Saturday. A group of 52 motorcyclists turned out at Valley Harley Davidson Saturday morning. Hundreds turned out for History Day in Marshall County, focusing on World War II They gathered at 11 a.m., took part in a group […]
Mountaintop Beverage to create hundreds of jobs in Mon County
WVDA welcomed the beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown on Friday, which is expected to bring up to a thousand jobs to the state.
WTOV 9
When will the homeless encampment under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling be cleaned up?
WHEELING, W.Va. — A homeless encampment that arose under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling was shut down in late August. But it was not cleaned up. "The camp itself is now vacant. There is no one now living there. We check on that frequently -- myself and the police," said Melissa Adams, homeless liaison, city of Wheeling.
Comments / 0