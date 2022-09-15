Read full article on original website
Google Photos Memories are getting a lot more cinematic and shareable
Google Photos might not offer free storage anymore, but it remains one of the best options—if not the best option—to organize your personal photos and videos in the cloud. Google keeps innovating in the area, and just about three years after it first launched its Instagram Stories-like Memories, it has the biggest update yet in store for the feature, with more cinematic creations, editing options, and better shareability.
31 new emoji get Unicode approval, and Google's letting you try them out early
Emoji have become so essential to how many of us communicate online, that it's a little hard to remember life without them. Just as written language evolves, emoji themselves need to keep abreast of the times, and the Unicode Consortium shoulders the responsibility of screening candidates and updating the library annually. With September upon us, just like clockwork, the Consortium has given the green light for Unicode 15.0, complete with 31 new emoji — and if that weren't enough, it's also being joined by Google with some emoji news of its own.
How to block, report, and delete spam on WhatsApp
With more than two billion monthly active users (MAU) and growing popularity among small businesses, it's common to receive spam messages and calls on WhatsApp. Before you know it, spammers can jam the chat menu with promotional offers and advertisements. The only thing anyone needs is your phone number to contact you on WhatsApp.
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Google servers could get your passwords if you use enhanced spell check in Chrome
Google Chrome is filled to the brim with useful features, like spell check. Other than the standard spell check, Chrome also offers “enhanced spell check.” When you want to enable it, Google notes that whatever you type in the browser will be sent to the company’s servers to run it through advanced grammar and style algorithms. This already makes clear that you probably shouldn’t enable it when you’re concerned about data security, and an investigation has confirmed exactly this. Under certain circumstances, your passwords and usernames could be sent to Google's spell-checking servers during login processes.
Play Store ratings finally get relevant for the devices you're using
Android apps aren't just limited to the smartphone in your pocket. Your tablet, smartwatch, television, and even your laptop all support a wide variety of software you rely on daily, often with a version specific to that form factor. Of course, this diversity in gadgets also limits how useful ratings on the Play Store really are — after all, if a specific application features poor tablet optimizations, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the same on a smartphone. With a long-awaited change, Google is making its Play Store ratings more useful across the board for all the gadgets in your life.
Pixel 6a owners are getting access to Google's September patch right now
The Pixel 6a might be Google's newest smartphone, but as we've seen time and time again over the past year, that doesn't mean you'll always get updates on time. Although the September patch dropped last week for most Pixel phones, the company's latest midrange champion was not among them. Thankfully, Pixel 6a owners didn't have to wait long, as the latest software update should be rolling out any minute.
Small Google Pixel may be in the works, according to this leak
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming early next month, and while we're excited to see these two new phones, we know that neither of these will be compact devices designed for those who like smaller phones. If that's you, you may be happy to hear a new rumor that suggests Google is working on a smaller Pixel flagship alternative.
Google Meet is now much easier to use if you're a co-host
The jargon could confuse, but Meet is arguably one of the most important collaboration tools Google Workspace offers. It allows co-hosting, participant polls, attendance tracking, and meeting recording, but post-call artifacts like poll results, attendance records, and the recorded meeting are never sent to the co-hosts automatically. Google is automating the process now.
How to insert a text box in Google Docs
There's a reason that Google Docs has become popular since its release in 2006. It's free, accessible from any device, and does almost anything you could hope to do with a word processor. However, regardless of whether you're accessing Google's word processor from a Mac, PC, or from one of the best Chromebooks, some of its features are more difficult to figure out, including Google Docs' method for inserting text boxes into a document. For some reason, Google considers text boxes to be a type of drawing.
Some lucky WhatsApp users can now hide their online status
WhatsApp has been on a consistent path towards more features and improvements such as enhancing the functionality in group chats, giving group administrators more control, and making chats more interactive. To further its efforts and double down on its commitment to user privacy, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced three specific privacy-centric WhatsApp features In August this year — quiet exits from group chats, blocking screenshots of view-once media, and hiding your online status. We're now learning of some good progress for one of these features.
Slack will get a themed icon on Android 13, and it should arrive soon
WhatsApp, Spotify, Reddit, and many more third-party apps now support the new themed icon feature that landed as part of Android 13. Over the last few weeks, we've seen some big names support the feature, and now Slack has confirmed to Android Police that it'll be making its logo compatible in a future update.
Fitbit is sending Wear OS vibes to some of its watches
There's not much similarity between Fitbit's smartwatch OS and Google's Wear OS — so little, in fact, you'd think Fitbit wasn't a part of Google. But at IFA 2022, we saw the wearable brand turn over a new leaf, planning a Material You-style redesign for its phone companion app ahead of the launch for the Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches. Emerging details suggest the user interface on the wearables is also beginning to look a bit more like Wear OS.
How to cancel Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade offers affordable access to some of the best games on the App Store. Many of these are exclusive to Apple Arcade, but you'll also find some games on the App Store and Play Store. If you've compared Apple Arcade to Play Pass and decided Play Pass is better value for money, you can easily your Apple Arcade subscription. That said, you'll probably need to get a top-of-the line Android tablet for gaming since you can't use Play Pass on an iPad.
Google's next budget Chromecast shouldn't be prohibitively priced, after all
Recent rumors indicate the launch of Google's cheaper new Chromecast is just around the corner. The streaming stick will seemingly be sold under the "Chromecast with Google TV (HD)" branding, with a reported price tag of €40 in Europe—the same as the 2018 Chromecast. Based on the leaked European pricing, the device has been expected to cost $30 in the US. An even newer leak suggested that the Chromecast HD could be more expensive in the US than previously thought (and priced far too closely to the 4K model), but we're now learning that this pricing panic was probably premature.
New Android 13 QPR1 options set the stage for spatial audio support
Last week, Google rolled out the first Android 13 QPR1 beta for supported Pixel phones. Among the many changes we've learned about so far, we've seen a few audio-related improvements, and now Google seems to be laying the groundwork for new Pixel Buds features. The QPR beta introduces a new spatial audio toggle for headphones, but plenty of questions about its ultimate implementation remain.
How to use Grammarly in Google Docs
Google Docs is the word processor used by many for writing everything from articles to emails. Writing is hard, so many lean on Docs' built-in spell checker to improve their writing. The native spell checker works well, but third-party services may offer better suggestions. Grammarly is one of the best Google Chrome extensions and offers a more enhanced check of your spelling and grammar. And if you've recently swapped out your laptop for a top-of-the-line Chromebook, you're probably missing Microsoft Word's Editor and other advanced features. Don't worry, Grammarly is a soilid addition to Google Docs that rivals Microsoft Editor.
Google finally lets you block your least favorite YouTubers from the Discover feed
Google's Discover feed is a big part of how a lot of us keep up with things, almost religiously spending a few minutes scrolling through every day. There's always plenty of content in there, with not just articles that match your interests, but also the occasional YouTube video in the mix, as well. But if Google's been getting a little broad with its curation, and you've been seeing videos in there you'd rather not, you'll be pleased to learn that Discover now allows you to hide videos from specific YouTube channels, with just a few taps.
WhatsApp could soon make importing your chat backups easier
If you live outside the US, chances are you are using WhatsApp to catch up with your friends, family, and even conduct business over it. The messaging service is used by over two billion users daily, with over 100 billion messages sent between them. On Android, WhatsApp lets you back up your chat history to Google Drive, but that's about it. The data cannot be exported, significantly limiting its usefulness. The Meta-owned service was spotted working on an option to export chat backups earlier this year. Now, screenshots from the latest WhatsApp beta for Android show the corresponding import tool, signaling that the company is actively working on the feature.
WhatsApp needs to make fighting spam its top priority
When visiting a store, whether it's to get something fixed or to purchase something, you may be asked for your phone number. Then, within seconds of sharing it, you might receive messages from the store on WhatsApp, and some of those may have nothing to do with your recent visit. Why did this happen when the store didn't ask for your consent to deliver updates and ads on WhatsApp? You may have noticed that the employee tablets have the option to toggle it off. However, it curiously stays on by default.
