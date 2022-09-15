ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

AHS Wellness Center Serves Students and Their Families

By Christianna Marks
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Cvnf_0hwz422x00

Facility at Atascadero High School provides services to all who are part of AUSD

ATASCADERO — Atascadero News was invited to tour Atascadero High School’s (AHS) Wellness Center and its counseling offices earlier this week. The Wellness Center is a free, district-wide resource that is open five days a week and is utilized not only by AHS, but throughout the district as a whole.

“All of the services that we provide in the Wellness Center are free. There’s no cost,” said Behavioral Health and Wellness Center Coordinator Kamela Proulx.

The Wellness Center has been providing students and their families in Atascadero with support and its current model of care since 2016, when Proulx was hired. The center was run under a different model the four years before her arrival.

“Kamela is obviously one of the most highly trained professionals in this field working in K-12, in my opinion,” stated Superintendent Tom Butler. “I think that gives us such a big edge, not only because the background she brings can help a variety of different needs students may have, but in addition, you can see she’s also able to mentor and bring up people going into this field. So that actually brings extra professionals into our equation.”

Proulx’s qualifications include a license in marriage and family therapy, being a board-certified behavior analyst, having her pupil personnel services credential, and being a certified clinical trauma professional. She’s also in the process of getting her certification as an animal-assisted intervention specialist. At the Wellness Center, she builds her staff with interns on their way to becoming licensed therapists after passing their Clinical Psychology Master’s program. She gives them a place to receive their 3,000 supervised hours and fulfill their year-long commitment with a nonprofit.

While the Wellness Center mostly sees AHS students, they’re also available to provide emotional support to whole families and younger students as well. Proulx says she sees a combination of individual students and families for therapy. She also stated that most students who need ongoing support from the center are self-referred.

“They recognize the need, and their taking active steps to address it,” added Proulx. “And so they establish a relationship with one of the therapists, see them on a regular weekly basis, just like any mental health support.”

The Wellness Center staff take scheduled appointments but make sure that one of their therapists is always available to take drop-in sessions for students in immediate crisis dealing with issues beyond what the school counselors typically address.

“This age [High School] is such a dynamic time, and there’s so much going on in figuring out who you are. So we work with a lot of that self-exploration and self-esteem and values and all that,” stated Proulx. “Here, they get to develop a relationship with an adult who is there just for them. We don’t have any preconceived notions of who they should be or what they should do. We’re here just for them.”

The Wellness Center also provides students with daily clubs, which are open to all AHS students. Proulx is the faculty advisor for many of these groups.

“This is the first school that I’ve been in where we’ve had a Wellness Center that functions like this, so for me, I think this is excellent. I love that the board has supported it, put it in place,” said AHS Principal Dan Andrus.

AHS’s team of four counselors, led by Lead Counselor Meghan Vaca, work in tandem with The Wellness Center.

“So we, when I say we, I’m going to speak for our counseling department, so the four of us. We support students in academic, personal, social, college, and career goals. So that’s the comprehensive scope of how we support students, and oftentimes they’re all connected,” said Vaca. “We do counseling with students, but then the extension to that is how do we offer support beyond what we can do in this office. So we partner together [with the Wellness Center].”

The AHS counselors work on a last-name basis instead of going by grade level. Vaca, who’s been at AHS for eight years, said that this helps with credibility and familiarity to the families in the school.

“Our biggest goal is just to let them know that there is somebody here who cares and this is a safe space,” added Vaca. “Yes, you need to have your credits, and yes, let’s support you in your future, but in the here and now, right now, you matter. That’s the biggest goal.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

ECHO Holding 11th Annual Long Walk Home

ATASCADERO — On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ECHO will hold its 11th Annual Long Walk Home event. Long Walk Home is ECHO Homeless Organization’s Awareness March representing the walk that people facing homelessness make every day in their search for permanent housing. Participants...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Education
Local
California Education
The Atascadero News

El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR Presents Local Fire Departments with 9/11 Flags

NORTH COUNTY — The El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), presented local fire departments with flags commemorating 9/11 last week. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the DAR thanked both Fire Stations 1 and 2 in Atascadero, the Templeton Fire Department, and Shandon Fire Department for their service by presenting them with the flags. And on Friday, Sept. 9, they headed to the Paso Robles Fire Department to do the same.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Therapy#School Counselors#College#Atascadero News#Atascadero High School#The Wellness Center
The Atascadero News

A Record-Breaking ‘Evening in Capri’

PASO ROBLES — The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) held its 7th Annual Harvest, Hope, & Healing Gala on Aug. 20, and it was yet another record-breaking year. Nearly $340,000 was raised during the “Evening in Capri”-themed fundraiser held annually at Rava Winery in Paso Robles. This...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Mary Elizabeth Trimble 1956-2022

Mary Elizabeth Trimble, 65, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, in Atascadero, CA. She was born to the late Donald and Ida Trimble on September 21, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Trimble. She is survived by her siblings...
ATASCADERO, CA
99.9 KEKB

Toby Keith Cancels Cancer Benefit Appearance

Toby Keith will no longer appear in person at a scheduled benefit weekend in Paso Robles, N.M. The singer continues his cancer battle and recovery. Keith's Toby Keith Foundation is going to be honored this weekend at the SabesWings "Strike Out" benefit. The San Luis Obispo Tribune sources SabesWings spokesperson Matt Heien, who says Keith will no longer be able to attend.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
biteofthebest.com

Breakfast at Celia’s Garden Cafe, Los Osos, California

Breakfast at Celia’s Garden Cafe, Los Osos, California. Celia’s Garden Cafe is a 20-minute drive west from San Luis Obispo in Los Osos, where we headed to brunch one Sunday. It’s a quaint cafe serving breakfast & lunch. Dining outside is an all-season happening when on California’s...
LOS OSOS, CA
The Atascadero News

A-Town Diner Reopens to Thankful Crowds

ATASCADERO — A-Town Diner officially re-opened to excited patrons on Saturday, Sept. 10. The diner closed under Jeanie Dagnall’s former ownership on Saturday, Sept. 3, and a week later opened under the ownership of her good friends Robert and Melinda Davis. “It was wonderful. We had so many...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley

Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy