Bend-La Pine Schools temporarily pull Seesaw messaging app due to hack, sending of explicit image

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend La Pine Schools have temporarily removed a popular messaging app for teachers and parents from student and teacher iPads due to a hack of the vendor that allowed inappropriate messages with an explicit image to be sent to email accounts around the nation.

In a message to parents Wednesday night, the district’s Instructional Technology Team said it was made aware of the security breach involving the Seesaw app Wednesday morning, but noted it did not originate with the school district.

“Seesaw believes the issue has been identified and resolved,” the school district said. “We hope to begin using their services again by the end of the week.”

The district's message included a link to Seesaw with updates on the issue, where the company said it turned messages back on for customers Thursday morning. Here’s an NBC News report on what happened.

Crook County schools are switching elementary school teachers from Seesaw to another messaging app, Remind, but the move “had nothing to do with the hack,” Communications Director Jason Carr said. “We’re moving to Remind for consistency and clarity.”

Redmond schools don’t use the Seesaw app, Public Information Officer Holly Brown said. Jefferson County schools also don't use it, according to Communications Coordinator Joseph Prechtl.

The post Bend-La Pine Schools temporarily pull Seesaw messaging app due to hack, sending of explicit image appeared first on KTVZ .

