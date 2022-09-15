Read full article on original website
$576 million Kansas wheat export deal signed at statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signing ceremony was at the Kansas Statehouse Friday due to a massive grain deal between delegates of the country of Taiwan and U.S. farmers. Officials from the country of Taiwan have purchased 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years, according to Governor Laura Kelly’s office. Which means that many Kansas wheat farms will significantly contribute to a deal that is worth approximately $576 million.
KDOT to receive $39.5 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive $39.5 million over the next five years as its “Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan,” was approved the organization announced Friday. The plan, which falls underneath the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program, provides KDOT federal funds...
Free at-home COVID test now available through KDHE partnership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free at-home COVID tests are now available to Kansas residents through a multi-agency partnership with the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment (KDHE). KDHE says all Kansas households can order five rapid tests at AccessCovidTests.org. The tests are free, and the agency says Amazon will deliver...
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man who killed two in gang shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who killed a rival gang member and a woman at a get-together at her home. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,626: State of Kansas v. Johnathan Eli Carter, it has affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s convictions after Carter appealed on the basis that the court made an error.
