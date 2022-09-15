ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat

Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
Say it Ain't So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
Upstate NY Workers 'Won't Stand For' This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
Scare Yourself Silly With These Hudson Valley Haunted Attractions

Spooky season is right around the corner. Some of you will probably say it's already here. Regardless, this is the perfect time to start planning out your Halloween adventures. The Hudson Valley is blessed... wait, blessed may not be the best word... how about... DAMNED! Yes, that works, the Hudson Valley is damned to have not only some of the best Halloween attractions in the state, but in the whole country!
5 Things we Love About Wurtsboro, New York

It's been called one of the Hudson Valley's best "Hallmark" type towns. The village of Wurtsboro is one of the towns in the Hudson Valley that has gotten a bit of a "bad rap" over the years. So bad that we have heard some people call it "Worstboro" instead of Wurtsboro. OUCH! Wurtsboro has also been mentioned a few times in recent lists of Hudson Valley towns with the ugliest names (the full list of towns is below. Before you scroll down to look at the list let us share some of the things we LOVE about Wurtsboro, New York!
N.Y. expands program that forgives student loans for public service workers

NEW YORK -- A program to forgive student loans for public service workers in New York is expanding.On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is signing a bill to include in the initiative teachers and faculty who work 30 hours a week.Hochul is also launching a campaign so more people know about it and can apply."The programs are out there. The one that was put in place during the pandemic is about to expire, but people don't know about it. That's why we're here today. Paint the blowhorn, sound the alarm. You need to know about this because this can be life changing for you, your children, and the next generation," Hochul said.Full-time public service workers who make 120 monthly loan payments are eligible to get their debt forgiven.Applicants need to apply before the program expires on Oct. 31.
20 Bucket List Hikes in Upstate New York for Every Skill Level

Post summary: A local's guide to the best hikes in Upstate New York for every skill level. Including hikes from the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes Region, Catskill Mountains, Hudson Valley + more!.
3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
