radio7media.com
Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood
THE LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS ALLOWING LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CUT FREE FIREWOOD FOR THE WINTER OFF ITS RECENTLY LOGGED PROPERTY BESIDE THE AIRPORT, LOCATED AT 1192 WEST MAIN STREET IN HOHENWALD. RESIDENTS MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN A WAIVER IN ORDER TO RECEIVE A FREE PERMIT TO ACCESS THE PROPERTY AND CUT THE WOOD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-623-2458.
WAAY-TV
One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting
One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County
With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
radio7media.com
Master Gardeners Fish Fundraiser for Hope Gardens
THE MASTER GARDENERS WILL BE HOLDING A FUNDRAISER FISH FRY FOR HOPE GARDENS ON OCTOBER 11TH FROM 4 PM – 7 PM AT THE GARDENS LOCATED AT 16 FORD ROAD IN LEOMA. TICKETS ARE $14 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-607-6554.
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
Armed Robbery in Estill Springs
Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
Woman dies in wreck in Colbert County
A motorcycle crash killed one person in Colbert County on Friday.
WAFF
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
WAFF
Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon. According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street. The man...
WAFF
Athens man arrested for robberies in Decatur, Limestone County
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning the Morgan County E911 Center received a call of a robbery at Snacker’s gas station on 3030 Modaus Road SW. The cashier said she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as Richard Fralix, 31, who left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
radio7media.com
Nelda Peppers Garretson
Mrs. Nelda Peppers Garretson, age 83, wife of Ted Garretson, and a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. The family will hold a memorial service at Harmony Church of the Nazarene at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Huntsville man searches for stolen multi-million dollar baseball card collection
A Huntsville man is continuing to search for his lost baseball card collection — a collection worth millions.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
