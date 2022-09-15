ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, TN

Comments / 0

radio7media.com

Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood

THE LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS ALLOWING LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CUT FREE FIREWOOD FOR THE WINTER OFF ITS RECENTLY LOGGED PROPERTY BESIDE THE AIRPORT, LOCATED AT 1192 WEST MAIN STREET IN HOHENWALD. RESIDENTS MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN A WAIVER IN ORDER TO RECEIVE A FREE PERMIT TO ACCESS THE PROPERTY AND CUT THE WOOD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-623-2458.
WAAY-TV

One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting

One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
On Target News

Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WINCHESTER, TN
radio7media.com

Master Gardeners Fish Fundraiser for Hope Gardens

THE MASTER GARDENERS WILL BE HOLDING A FUNDRAISER FISH FRY FOR HOPE GARDENS ON OCTOBER 11TH FROM 4 PM – 7 PM AT THE GARDENS LOCATED AT 16 FORD ROAD IN LEOMA. TICKETS ARE $14 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-607-6554.
LEOMA, TN
Giles County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Giles County, TN
On Target News

Armed Robbery in Estill Springs

Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon. According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street. The man...
ATHENS, AL
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Athens man arrested for robberies in Decatur, Limestone County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning the Morgan County E911 Center received a call of a robbery at Snacker’s gas station on 3030 Modaus Road SW. The cashier said she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as Richard Fralix, 31, who left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Nelda Peppers Garretson

Mrs. Nelda Peppers Garretson, age 83, wife of Ted Garretson, and a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. The family will hold a memorial service at Harmony Church of the Nazarene at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

