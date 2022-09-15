Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa 8-Player Week 4 (9/16): East Mills wins thriller over CAM, F-M, Audubon impressive
(KMAland) -- East Mills won a thriller over CAM, Fremont-Mills was impressive in a rout of Bedford, Audubon handled business against Exira/EHK and much more from Week 4 in KMAland Iowa 8-Player action. CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9. Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 20. Taylor Reed had two passing scores — one each...
Yardbarker
Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather
Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
Here’s How Much Money Nevada Would’ve Lost If Iowa Had To Cancel The Game Due To Weather
Watching the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nevada Wolf Pack left me with a lot of downtime - after three weather delays led to the game that started Saturday night to end in the early hours of Sunday morning. Doing some research, I found a very interesting detail about University...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa offense gets help with return of key WR for Week 3, per report
Iowa’s offense has been much maligned to start the season, but the Hawkeyes will get a nice boost in Week 3. According to reports from Adam Rittenberg and Meghan McKeown, the Hawkeyes will get wide receiver Nico Ragaini back on the field in Week 3. Ragaini was the team’s 3rd-leading receiver in 2021 with 331 receiving yards and a touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
RELATED PEOPLE
KIMT
Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
KCRG.com
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
iowapublicradio.org
Another runner killed brings back the pain of Mollie Tibbetts' death
Eliza Fletcher was a teacher, a mother, a wife, a friend, and she was also a runner who never came home. For many Iowans, her death brings back painful memories of Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who was murdered while running in her hometown of Brooklyn. Rehka Basu,...
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
No one injured in unplanned plane landing near cornfield Saturday
The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he’d have to think fast. Coussens, who was piloting his Lance Air 4 Experimental craft mid-morning Saturday, came down safely near a cornfield in the area of 145th Avenue west of Eldridge. Neither he nor his passenger were injured.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
KCRG.com
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - The inmate who stepped in when two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees were being murdered by inmates said he is still recovering from the attacks. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was a...
Comments / 0