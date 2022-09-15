ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather

Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa offense gets help with return of key WR for Week 3, per report

Iowa’s offense has been much maligned to start the season, but the Hawkeyes will get a nice boost in Week 3. According to reports from Adam Rittenberg and Meghan McKeown, the Hawkeyes will get wide receiver Nico Ragaini back on the field in Week 3. Ragaini was the team’s 3rd-leading receiver in 2021 with 331 receiving yards and a touchdown.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
City
Riverside, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa

Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
SIOUX CITY, IA
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
KIMT

Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Missouri Valley#Highschoolsports#Sports#Christian
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters

Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
BETTENDORF, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Another runner killed brings back the pain of Mollie Tibbetts' death

Eliza Fletcher was a teacher, a mother, a wife, a friend, and she was also a runner who never came home. For many Iowans, her death brings back painful memories of Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who was murdered while running in her hometown of Brooklyn. Rehka Basu,...
BROOKLYN, IA
K92.3

National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring

Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
ourquadcities.com

No one injured in unplanned plane landing near cornfield Saturday

The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he’d have to think fast. Coussens, who was piloting his Lance Air 4 Experimental craft mid-morning Saturday, came down safely near a cornfield in the area of 145th Avenue west of Eldridge. Neither he nor his passenger were injured.
ELDRIDGE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department

An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - The inmate who stepped in when two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees were being murdered by inmates said he is still recovering from the attacks. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was a...
ANAMOSA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy