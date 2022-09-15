ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

1010WINS

Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife: 'The person you see now is not the man I married'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife Judith Giuliani said he no longer resembles the man she married years ago and claimed his decline began with a failed presidential bid, after which he sought comfort from his friend Donald Trump and went down a path that led to current legal troubles and his “sad” appearance on “The Masked Singer.”
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump complains Mar-a-Lago bedroom carpets ruined by FBI as Biden attends Queen’s funeral

Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
