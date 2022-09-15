Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing two men on the Southeast Side on Monday morning. Police said the two stabbings happened within minutes of each other outside an H-E-B and at a VIA bus stop. In the first incident at 3:15 a.m., a...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized, two detained after East Side shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured and hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Two persons of interest are in custody. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, SAPD responded to the 200 block of Noblewood Drive for a report of a shooting. When...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men stabbed multiple times during random attacks on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed several people on the Southeast Side. The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard near the H-E-B. Police said a man in his 60s was changing out...
Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.Police had been called to the city's west side after being contacted by the man's family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.When police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers, McManus said.During the struggle, the man is accused of pushing himself away from the officers and then yelling, "I have a gun. I'm going to shoot" before allegedly reaching for his waistband, McManus said.One officer fired three shots, hitting the man. The officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police department, suffered a broken hand during the struggle with the man, authorities said.The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, died at the scene. No weapon was found on him.Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into the shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
Man yelled 'I have a gun and I am going to shoot you,' before getting shot by officers
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot by an officer after he threatened to shoot the officer while conducting a traffic stop, police say. The incident happened at around 9 a.m. on the 3200 block of Martin Street. According to Police Chief McManus, police were contacted by a family...
SAPD investigating an officer-involved shooting on San Antonio's Westside
A San Antonio man is now dead after being shot and killed by San Antonio police after a brief struggle with officers on the city's Westside. #BREAKING San Antonio Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s west side. Officers are near the corner of Murry and Martin St but we’re backed up to the corner of Zarzamora and Martin. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Pp0OLqfaPc The San Antonio Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief McManus said in a media briefing Sunday morning around 11 a.m. Officials were notified by concerned family members of an individual who they said had 11 outstanding warrants. When officers responded to the call, they found the suspect riding his bicycle around the area before getting into a a brief struggle with the individual. According to McManus, the man told officers, "I have a gun and will shoot you," before reportedly reaching into his waistband.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
KSAT 12
‘A pretty heartbreaking scene’: Man shoots woman in the head before turning gun on himself, sheriff says
A man shot and killed a woman in her backyard before he returned to his home and turned the gun on himself, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the 41-year-old woman’s home on Capstone Ridge. “My niece called me and...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for five suspects after a drug deal led to a shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for five suspects after they met for a drug deal that led to a shooting and left one man in critical condition. The incident happened at Cormorant Street at 11:36 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot...
KENS 5
Woman found shot in the head, possible suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO — Officials say one woman was found dead in a backyard on the east side Saturday evening. The possible suspect was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "We've got a pretty heartbreaking scene," Sheriff...
KSAT 12
‘We love her. She’ll be missed,’ Family grieves after fatal Capstone Ridge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a woman involved in a fatal domestic violence attack in San Antonio shared their concerns in hopes of reaching other people who may be impacted by similar situations. The woman, 41, who was killed at her home on Capstone Ridge Saturday has been...
KSAT 12
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after road-rage shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the West Side that stemmed from a road-rage incident, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce around 2 p.m. Friday and found a man...
KSAT 12
Second suspect arrested after video showed 2 women shooting at homes in west Bexar County last month, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a viral video showing two women driving around and recklessly shooting in a west Bexar County neighborhood, with some of the bullets even going through a child’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office. Fugitive...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing armored truck at Northeast Side business arrested, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they arrested a 21-year-old man, and another is still on the run in connection with a robbery of an armored vehicle at a business on the Northeast Side. The robbery happened at a business in the 6800 block of FM 78 when...
news4sanantonio.com
Two teens arrested for attempted murder after double shooting at Del Rio motel
DEL RIO, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting Thursday evening. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, both residents of Cibolo, are suspected of shooting two men during a possible human smuggling incident. Del Rio Police said they...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder after shooting family member’s boyfriend in Medical Center apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a family member’s boyfriend at a Medical Center apartment complex is now charged with murder after the victim died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police. Isaiah E. Acosta, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting...
news4sanantonio.com
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
KTSA
Man stabbed in neck during fight at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Woodlawn at around 1 A.M. Friday. That’s where two men had gotten into a fight and one of them pulled a knife, then stabbed...
