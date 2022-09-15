ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Chrysler 300 Gains Hemi Power One Last Time

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlxOI_0hwz2kX800

Should Chrysler have done more to send this out with a bang?

To wrap up the final production year of the current Chrysler 300 and celebrate the nameplate’s 70-year history, Chrysler will release the 2023 Chrysler 300C, marking a return of Hemi power to the lineup. Some people and especially automotive journalists are super excited about this news, some going so far as saying it’s one of the most exciting reveals of the year. Others feel Chrysler missed an opportunity to send the current 300 off in true style.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Honestly, you’re never going to make everyone happy, but we don’t hear anyone complaining about the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood. Sure, there are some who were hoping for a Hellcat engine stuffed in the car, which we honestly think Chrysler should’ve done for the last hurrah, but at least the 300C has returned if only for a moment, blessing the full-size sedan with 485-horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6kd5_0hwz2kX800

However, there are people complaining the 2023 Chrysler 300C is limited to just 2,000 units. That’s a paltry amount, guaranteeing many who would enjoy such a car won’t be able to get one. In those types of situations dealer gouging is common, so be prepared if you’re trying to get your hands on one. MSRP has been set at $55,000 and you can order one now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUAYC_0hwz2kX800

Aesthetically, many are disappointed in the lack of retro flair on the new Chrysler 300C. The front grille badge has a little bit of a vintage-ish feel, but that’s about it. Everyone has their opinion about what design elements from past 300s should have been incorporated on this final car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtnlA_0hwz2kX800

Stellantis won’t be completely forthcoming about what the future holds for the Chrysler 300 as well as the Dodge Charger and Challenger. Executives have said different things at different times, meanwhile the PR department has carefully chosen ambiguous language to keep everyone guessing. So this could be the end of the road for the Chrysler 300, or it could be back in 2024, or it could return later.

Images via Stellantis

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler 300#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Industry#Hemi Power#Last Time#Hemi V8#Hellcat#Msrp
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TECHNOLOGY
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy