Chrysler 300 Gains Hemi Power One Last Time

Should Chrysler have done more to send this out with a bang?

To wrap up the final production year of the current Chrysler 300 and celebrate the nameplate’s 70-year history, Chrysler will release the 2023 Chrysler 300C, marking a return of Hemi power to the lineup. Some people and especially automotive journalists are super excited about this news, some going so far as saying it’s one of the most exciting reveals of the year. Others feel Chrysler missed an opportunity to send the current 300 off in true style.

Honestly, you’re never going to make everyone happy, but we don’t hear anyone complaining about the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood. Sure, there are some who were hoping for a Hellcat engine stuffed in the car, which we honestly think Chrysler should’ve done for the last hurrah, but at least the 300C has returned if only for a moment, blessing the full-size sedan with 485-horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque.

However, there are people complaining the 2023 Chrysler 300C is limited to just 2,000 units. That’s a paltry amount, guaranteeing many who would enjoy such a car won’t be able to get one. In those types of situations dealer gouging is common, so be prepared if you’re trying to get your hands on one. MSRP has been set at $55,000 and you can order one now.

Aesthetically, many are disappointed in the lack of retro flair on the new Chrysler 300C. The front grille badge has a little bit of a vintage-ish feel, but that’s about it. Everyone has their opinion about what design elements from past 300s should have been incorporated on this final car.

Stellantis won’t be completely forthcoming about what the future holds for the Chrysler 300 as well as the Dodge Charger and Challenger. Executives have said different things at different times, meanwhile the PR department has carefully chosen ambiguous language to keep everyone guessing. So this could be the end of the road for the Chrysler 300, or it could be back in 2024, or it could return later.

Images via Stellantis