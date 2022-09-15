Web3 esports team, Method MetaGuild is to conduct its regulated token sale on Republic’s platform beginning on September 29th. Method and Everyrealm are creating the world’s largest community for esports and Web3 gaming. They aim to attract casual gamers, content creators, and developers to an ecosystem that captures the upside of Web3 in all its form. Positioned at the intersection of NFTs, gaming and metaverse, Everyrealm is making it easier for millions to enter Web3 and capture a slice of its user-owned economy.

