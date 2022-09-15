Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
Why Has ETH's Supply Increased Since the Merge?
Ethereum total supply has been increasing since the Merge. The Merge reduced ETH emissions by 89.4%, but validators are still being rewarded new ETH. Transaction fees need to reach 16 gwei or higher in order for Ethereum’s fee burning mechanism to completely offset ETH issuance. While the shift to...
cryptobriefing.com
Yellen Points to “Significant Opportunities” as Treasury Shares Crypto Tips
The U.S. Treasury Department has published three reports on digital assets following President Biden's executive order on “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.”. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared a statement accompanying the reports, saying that there could be “significant opportunities” and risks to digital assets. The reports...
cryptobriefing.com
Method and Everyrealm To Conduct Method Metaguild Token Sale Beginning September 29th
Web3 esports team, Method MetaGuild is to conduct its regulated token sale on Republic’s platform beginning on September 29th. Method and Everyrealm are creating the world’s largest community for esports and Web3 gaming. They aim to attract casual gamers, content creators, and developers to an ecosystem that captures the upside of Web3 in all its form. Positioned at the intersection of NFTs, gaming and metaverse, Everyrealm is making it easier for millions to enter Web3 and capture a slice of its user-owned economy.
Comments / 0