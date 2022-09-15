Read full article on original website
5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval
For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles. In the past, we've featured articles about castle-like homes in Michigan for sale:. And, we've given you fun facts about another castle-like home in Battle Creek:. But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak
The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
Is this the week most of Michigan will turn on the furnace?
We’ve all felt it in the last few weeks: Crisper air, earlier sunsets and a scattering of leaves on the ground that have already turned their autumn hues. After a really nice stretch of late-summer warmth, the National Weather Service is saying this is the week the daily high temperatures will make a transition from summer to fall.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
How to track fall bird migration across Michigan
Fall foliage maps aren’t the only way to track the change of seasons across Michigan. With fall bird migration currently reaching peak numbers, live migration maps on the website BirdCast provide a real-time look as billions of birds wing their way south across the U.S. en route to their winter homes in the tropics.
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Extremely Rare White 'Spirit Bear' Spotted In Michigan For The First Time
It is a one-in-a-million bear genetically.
1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Was A Pure Michigan Commercial Being Filmed At The Sixth Street Dam?
Pure Michigan ads first started hitting the airwaves in 2008 and featured the voice of actor and comedian Tim Allen. The videos would highlight different cities and parts of Michigan to not only draw in people from out of state but to also show Michiganders parts of the state they might not have checked out yet.
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
These are the Best Burgers in Michigan According to You
Michigan residents have a passion for burgers. I did an "unofficial" poll on my Facebook page to find out where the best burgers are in Michigan. I never thought I'd get the response that I did. It really opened a can of worms; you didn't hold back about your favorite burgers in our state.
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
