Michigan State

Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Kalamazoo Gazette

How to track fall bird migration across Michigan

Fall foliage maps aren’t the only way to track the change of seasons across Michigan. With fall bird migration currently reaching peak numbers, live migration maps on the website BirdCast provide a real-time look as billions of birds wing their way south across the U.S. en route to their winter homes in the tropics.
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
PennLive.com

1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
100.7 WITL

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
The Detroit Free Press

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Banana 101.5

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
