Read full article on original website
Related
umaine.edu
UMaine News
Howell catheter research receives funding from philanthropic organization for next steps. Caitlin Howell, associate professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the University of Maine, researches how to design catheters that are less likely to cause infections. News of her research caught the eye of a philanthropic organization, and now, her research has the backing it needs to potentially enter the medical market.
umaine.edu
MBS’ Percival Carter, Welcomer awarded $292K Small Business Administration grant for BARD program
MBS’ Percival Carter, Welcomer awarded $292K Small Business Administration grant for BARD program. The Business, Agriculture, and Rural Development (BARD) technical assistance training program in the Maine Business School at the University of Maine has received a $292,000 award from the Small Business Administration. The BARD program was founded...
umaine.edu
Libby Lecture to focus on sustainable forest and climate solutions
Peter Ellis will present the University of Maine’s fourth annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Buchanan Alumni House. Ellis’ talk, “Smarter logging for good: Sustainable, low-impact forestry as a natural climate solution,” will discuss the role of forest management in achieving global environmental, economic and social goals. He will also elaborate on how the forest sector can help meet more local climate change policy objectives.
Comments / 0