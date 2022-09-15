ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine News

Howell catheter research receives funding from philanthropic organization for next steps. Caitlin Howell, associate professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the University of Maine, researches how to design catheters that are less likely to cause infections. News of her research caught the eye of a philanthropic organization, and now, her research has the backing it needs to potentially enter the medical market.
Libby Lecture to focus on sustainable forest and climate solutions

Peter Ellis will present the University of Maine’s fourth annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Buchanan Alumni House. Ellis’ talk, “Smarter logging for good: Sustainable, low-impact forestry as a natural climate solution,” will discuss the role of forest management in achieving global environmental, economic and social goals. He will also elaborate on how the forest sector can help meet more local climate change policy objectives.
