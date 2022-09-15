Howell catheter research receives funding from philanthropic organization for next steps. Caitlin Howell, associate professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the University of Maine, researches how to design catheters that are less likely to cause infections. News of her research caught the eye of a philanthropic organization, and now, her research has the backing it needs to potentially enter the medical market.

ORONO, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO