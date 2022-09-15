Read full article on original website
SportsZone Highlights: Greenbrier West at Webster County
UPPERGLADE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Greenbrier West defeated Webster County (2-2) with a final score of 61-0. Webster County faces Wahama next week.
SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WBOY) – John Marshall defeated Buckhannon-Upshur (2-2) with a final score of 31-7. Buckhannon-Upshur has a bye next week.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
South has record day on offense, beats PHS
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South put on an offensive show here Friday night at Erickson All-Sports Facility as the Class AAA, No. 2 Patriots dominated No. 4 Parkersburg, 55-7, in the 55th edition of the crosstown rivalry. Despite falling behind 20-0, the Big Reds (2-1) of first-year head coach Matt...
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
WTAP
Downtown Throwdown takes place September 17. What to expect for tonight
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Downtown Throwdown returns to Parkersburg for the first time after it’s pandemic break. The throwdown begins at 6 p.m. tonight and will go on until 10 p.m., last call for food will be at 9:30 and last call for drinks will be at 9:45.
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
Motorcyclists show up in force to support Miracle League in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The second annual Charity Ride and Car Show for Miracle League took place Saturday. A group of 52 motorcyclists turned out at Valley Harley Davidson Saturday morning. Hundreds turned out for History Day in Marshall County, focusing on World War II They gathered at 11 a.m., took part in a group […]
WDTV
Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens for the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was opening day of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. This was the third year they had been back since they had a long hiatus. The farm was reopened in 2020 by the current owner Patrick Ash. He explained that it was his parents that had ran the farm years ago.
WTAP
City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes. The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.
WTAP
Start Westward Memorial is set to be restored
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sculptor Gutzon Borglum completed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 1941. Before he created that massive monument Borglum created the Start Westward Monument in Marietta. Borglum’s grandchildren are visiting that monument that represents colonials looking west and seeing what they can create. Since the monument...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Murder charge among Wood County Grand Jury indictments
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been indicted on a murder charge. Derek Burton Taylor, 39, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail, was one of 92 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury, according to a release from Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure. Taylor...
The Recorddelta
Commission discusses Buckhannon River Gauge Project
BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Commission heard a presentation regarding the Buckhannon River Gauge Project during their meeting on Thursday, September 8, at the Upshur County Courthouse Annex. The presentation was given by Nick Webb, Senior Service Hydrologist for the National Weather Service and Steve Wykoff, Director of Emergency Management for Upshur County.
WDTV
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar offers traditional southern flavor
PARKERSBURG — The new Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar on Emerson Avenue is a family affair for the DeAngelos. Louis and Kristen DeAngelo opened the restaurant with their five children: Louis III, Alex, Aiden, Isabella and Leonardo. “Family is what it’s all about,” said Kristen. Louis, who...
WTAP
Walking with Wiz walks to end Alzheimer’s at Tomlinson park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Tomlinson park many gathered for a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Like many others team Walking with Wiz came together today to walk for a cause that has directly impacted them. “We’re walking and we formed Team Wiz for my brother, he was a...
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
WTAP
Obituary: Kemp, Dr. Judith Diane
Dr. Judith Diane Kemp, 65, a long-time doctor in Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 8, 2022, at the UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born January 29, 1957, in New Orleans, LA, a daughter of the late James A. and Emily Webb Kemp. Judy grew up in Gallipolis, OH,...
Starting date announced for Contour Airlines at Clarksburg Airport
The North Central West Virginia Airport's newest airline, Contour Airlines, will begin offerings flights from Bridgeport starting this winter, according to a release from Senator Joe Manchin.
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
