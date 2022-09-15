ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

South has record day on offense, beats PHS

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South put on an offensive show here Friday night at Erickson All-Sports Facility as the Class AAA, No. 2 Patriots dominated No. 4 Parkersburg, 55-7, in the 55th edition of the crosstown rivalry. Despite falling behind 20-0, the Big Reds (2-1) of first-year head coach Matt...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ritchie County, WV
Sports
Ritchie County, WV
Education
City
Ellenboro, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
WDTV

Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens for the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was opening day of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. This was the third year they had been back since they had a long hiatus. The farm was reopened in 2020 by the current owner Patrick Ash. He explained that it was his parents that had ran the farm years ago.
SALTWELL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Ritchie Co#Hs
WTAP

City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes. The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Start Westward Memorial is set to be restored

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sculptor Gutzon Borglum completed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 1941. Before he created that massive monument Borglum created the Start Westward Monument in Marietta. Borglum’s grandchildren are visiting that monument that represents colonials looking west and seeing what they can create. Since the monument...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Murder charge among Wood County Grand Jury indictments

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been indicted on a murder charge. Derek Burton Taylor, 39, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail, was one of 92 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury, according to a release from Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure. Taylor...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Recorddelta

Commission discusses Buckhannon River Gauge Project

BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Commission heard a presentation regarding the Buckhannon River Gauge Project during their meeting on Thursday, September 8, at the Upshur County Courthouse Annex. The presentation was given by Nick Webb, Senior Service Hydrologist for the National Weather Service and Steve Wykoff, Director of Emergency Management for Upshur County.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar offers traditional southern flavor

PARKERSBURG — The new Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar on Emerson Avenue is a family affair for the DeAngelos. Louis and Kristen DeAngelo opened the restaurant with their five children: Louis III, Alex, Aiden, Isabella and Leonardo. “Family is what it’s all about,” said Kristen. Louis, who...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Walking with Wiz walks to end Alzheimer’s at Tomlinson park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Tomlinson park many gathered for a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Like many others team Walking with Wiz came together today to walk for a cause that has directly impacted them. “We’re walking and we formed Team Wiz for my brother, he was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kemp, Dr. Judith Diane

Dr. Judith Diane Kemp, 65, a long-time doctor in Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 8, 2022, at the UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born January 29, 1957, in New Orleans, LA, a daughter of the late James A. and Emily Webb Kemp. Judy grew up in Gallipolis, OH,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy